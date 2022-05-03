ASK OUR EXPERTS

Acid Reflux: What To Eat And What To Avoid

Acid Reflux: What To Eat And What To Avoid

In this article, we list foods that can cause acid reflux and foods that might help reduce symptoms of heartburn.
  Updated: May 3, 2022 12:20 IST
2-Min Read
Consuming ginger in hot water or directly, might better the symptoms of heartburn

Acid reflux is also known as heartburn and is a very common condition. Acid reflux causes burning-like pain in the lower chest area. This happens when the stomach's acid flows up the food pipe. This can cause irritation and restlessness in someone experiencing heartburn. Heartburn is often caused by our lifestyle and what we eat. In this article, we discuss the common foods you should and shouldn't consume in case you are experiencing acid reflux. 

What foods to avoid?

Studies suggest foods that are high in salt, fats, and spices can cause heartburn. Here are some common foods that cause acid reflux and should be avoided.


  • Fast food
  • Sodas, carbonated beverages
  • Cheese
  • Processed foods like chips, cookies, etc.
  • Chocolate
  • Fried food such as fries, chips, etc.
  • Spices such as chili, pepper, etc.
  • Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons
  • Peppermint

Acid reflux hinders digestive functions and can also cause discomfort and burning sensations near the chest. To relieve yourself of heartburn, try adding these foods to your diet instead:

Foods with high water content: Consuming water or watery foods can be very helpful in reducing the symptoms of acid reflux. Some of the most common water-rich foods are watermelon, cucumber, lettuce, celery, green tea, water-based teas, and so on. 

Fibrous foods: Foods that are rich in fibre are a great addition to the diet in case you suffer from acid reflux. High-fibre foods make you feel fuller for longer and might reduce the possibility of you overeating. Some of the most common fibre-rich foods are brown rice, oatmeal, couscous, carrots, broccoli, and so on.

Ginger: Ginger is considered a superfood and has exceptional healing properties. Consuming ginger in hot water or directly, might better the symptoms of heartburn. Furthermore, it is alkaline in nature and hence, betters the burning caused by acid reflux. Ginger also has anti-inflammatory properties, which helps in maintaining a smoother digestive tract.

Milk: Although milk has been proven to better symptoms of heartburn, there are a few things to keep in mind while consuming milk. Whole milk has high levels of fat and as discussed above, foods that are high in fats can cause and worsen acid reflux. Hence, you are advised to only consume low-fat milk to relieve the burning sensations in your stomach.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

