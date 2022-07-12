ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  "Accept Truth, Consult Dermatologist," Says Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad On Hair Problems

“Accept Truth, Consult Dermatologist,” Says Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad On Hair Problems

Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad outlines the link between ageing and developing hair problems.
  Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 12, 2022 05:45 IST
6-Min Read
“Accept Truth, Consult Dermatologist,” Says Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad On Hair Problems

Following a healthy diet can help improve hair health

There is no dearth of tips as well as products in the market which ensure hair health. While a strand of grey hair or hair thinning can make people conscious, it isn't always necessary that a major health problem is a culprit. At times it might be just because of your age. Dermatologist Jaishree Sharad shares that just like the skin, the hair also showcases signs of ageing. Some of these indicators, according to the expert are hair thinning, hair loss, hair turning curly or frizzy even grey. Reduced hair thickness and hair length also indicate ageing.

In a recent Instagram post, Jaishree Sharad explains how ageing accompanied by a poor lifestyle leads to a number of hair problems.

She says, “As we age, follicles produce less melanin due to which our hair starts to lose its colour and turns grey. Fewer hair follicles are produced which leads to hair thinning.”


Along with this, the expert reveals reasons why hair shows early signs of hair ageing. The list includes stress, unhealthy diet, smoking, environmental factors, various hair treatments, hormonal imbalance, and nutritional deficiency.

Wondering what the solution is? Jaishree Sharad suggests simply “accept the truth and consult a dermatologist.”


Take a look at her post here:

Previously, in an Instagram video, Jaishree Sharad shared a number of ways to treat hair thinning. Starting with identifying the cause, the expert advises people to get their blood tests done, along with getting hormonal levels, and nutritional deficiencies checked. Jaishree Sharad also advises consuming a good amount of protein in the diet. An equal focus should be given to the consumption of vitamin A, B, C, D, E, magnesium, selenium, iron, copper, zinc, and amino acids as well. She says that one should learn to cope with stress, and avoid using too many heat styling treatments.

People have different styles, colours, lengths, textures, and varieties of hair. However, almost everyone experiences at least one hair issue or problem, regardless of the type of hair they have. To avoid hair problems, therefore, see your dermatologist timely. 


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

