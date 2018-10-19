A Woman In Gujarat Is The First Lady To Deliver A Baby After Uterus Transplant
Uterus was transplanted in May 2017 as it was not working after three abortions
HIGHLIGHTS
- India's first lady to give birth to a baby girl after transplanted uterus
- Dr S.Puntambekar told that the embryo was transferred to new uterus
- The uterus was transplanted in May 2017
A woman from Gujarat has become India's first lady to give birth to a baby girl after undergoing a uterus transplant.
The woman, Meenakshi, was operated on with her mother's uterus in Pune's Galaxy Care hospital on May 18, 2017.
This was for the first time in Asia and almost the 12th time in the world when a woman has given birth to a baby after undergoing uterus transplant, that too, from the same uterus that she was born from.
While sharing the details, Medical director of Galaxy Care Hospital, Dr Shailesh Puntambekar told ANI that the embryo was transferred to the new uterus, and 32 weeks later, Meenakshi prematurely underwent a cesarean section.
"Uterus was transplanted in May 2017 as it was not working after three abortions. We then transferred the embryo into her uterus, 32 weeks later; a healthy, normal baby was born today. This is the first baby out of a transplanted uterus in Asia-Pacific," the doctor said.
Furthermore, an elated Meenakshi and her husband, Hitesh Valand, said the moment was one that was long awaited.
