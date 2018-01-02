If You're Using Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss, Here's What You Should Know
From high blood pressure to acne, apple cider vinegar has some magical properties which make it a perfect drink for to be included in your daily diet.
Apple cider vinegar can be consumed before meals for effective results
- Apple cider vinegar stabilises blood sugar levels
- It garners weight loss by making us feel full for longer
- Some studies claim that apple cider vinegar might help in fighting cancer
We are all aware of the fact that apple cider vinegar can help in assisting weight loss. Made from fermented apples, yeast and bacteria, apple cider vinegar is a probiotic which has many health benefits. It has been around for thousands of years and has been used as an effective remedy for many health related problems. From high blood pressure to acne, apple cider vinegar has some magical properties which make it a perfect drink for to be included in your daily diet.
Here are some health benefits of apple cider vinegar you must know:
1. Stabilises blood sugar
Because of its acetic acid content, apple cider vinegar has been proved to stabilise blood sugar levels. Studies show that adding apple cider vinegar (ACV) to a high-glycemic meal can help in controlling the rising blood sugar after eating. People suffering from type 2 diabetes should have ACV before bed time as it helps in improving fasting glucose levels when you wake up in the morning. However, there is a lack of large-scale studies exploring long-term benefits of ACV on diabetics. Hence, do take expert advice before including ACV in your diet plan.
2. Lowers blood pressure
ACV has been proved to effectively reduce blood pressure and trigger the activity of renin, an enzyme which regulates blood pressure.
3. Relieves diarrhoea
Pectin, a soluble fiber in ACV can be helpful in treatment of diarrhoea. Research states that pectin supports good gut bacteria and may treat the diarrhoea caused by irritable bowel syndrome. But make sure to have it in limited quantities as too much of ACV can cause irritation in the stomach.
4. Promotes weight loss
ACV can trigger weight loss to a great extent. It makes you feel full for longer, reduces your daily intake of calories and prevents any unwanted increase in the blood sugar levels. You can add apple cider vinegar with olive oil, lemon juice or even water for your salad dressings. It is much more helpful than the fattening and high-calorie salad dressings and marinades available in the market.
5. Improves cholesterol and triglyceride numbers
Regular intake of ACV can help in reducing cholesterol levels and triglyceride (another kind of fat that is transported in the body through blood) in blood. Excess of either cholesterol or triglyceride can increase risks of heart attacks and stroke. There have been some comprehensive studies, conducted by the likes of Mizkan Group Corporation and Babol University of Medical Sciences in Iran, which suggest that people suffering from high cholesterol levels can benefit from ACV.
6. Fights cancer
While the exact reason behind this is still unclear, there are some studies which suggest that ACV can cause damage to cancer-causing tumours. The acetic acid in vinegar stops glycolysis, the process which gives energy to cancer cells. Thus, consumption of ACV can be considered as an alternative treatment for cancer. However, a more comprehensive and detailed research on the effects of ACV on cancer patients is still awaited.
7. Soothes sunburns
Applying ACV on skin with sunburns can help in soothen the condition. However, use it with caution as ACV can be sensitive to certain skin types and might worsen sunburns.
8. Prevents illness
The acetic acid in ACV makes it an effective disinfectant and natural cleaner. Additionally, ACV can kill tuberculosis causing bacteria, according to studies. Researchers say that ACV can act against most harmful bacteria and can also be considered as a good sanitiser.
9. Eases heartburn
Drinking diluted ACV before meals can prevent heartburns. Heartburns are caused because of lack of sufficient acid in the digestive tract. ACV introduces more acid to the digestive tract, thus reducing heartburn. More studies are required to justify this treatment.
