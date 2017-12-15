7 Super Foods And The Best And Worst Time To Consume Them
Because it is not just what you eat, it is also about when you eat it.
Your health is about what you eat and when you eat it
HIGHLIGHTS
- Eating apples at night can be harmful because pectin is not digested
- Eating potatoes at night can lead to weight gain
Yes, you heard it right. The time when you eat food also affects your health to quite an extent. For example, fruits are healthy for you and everyone knows it. But, the difference comes when they are eaten at night. Fruits, when eaten at night, can spike your blood sugar levels. This way you consume more food without being able to get the most of its health benefits. No matter how healthy your food is, eating it at the wrong time will not fetch you many health benefits.
So here's a list of foods and the right time to eat them to get the most of their benefits.
1. Bananas
Packed with potassium, magnesium and fibre, bananas are very nutritious. Eat them during the midday hours, around lunch and get immense health benefits off them. Bananas can do wonders in strengthening your immune system and give you a glowing skin if eaten at the right time. However, if you eat bananas right before bed time, you can develop problems like mucus and digestive distress.
2. Apple
Apples are rich in fibre and antioxidants, both are important for keeping the body in shape. Have apples in the morning as the pectin content in apples can do wonders in keeping blood sugar levels under control and maintaining cholesterol levels as well. However, eating apples at night can be harmful because pectin is not easily digested by the body during that hour.
3. Potatoes
Potatoes are a rich source of starch, vitamin C, B-6, fibre, magnesium and more. Eating them in the morning can have a good deal of benefits for your body by regulating body cholesterol levels. However, eating potatoes at night can lead to weight gain.
4. Nuts
So nuts are healthy, eat them as a snack between your meals and get the most of their benefits. Nuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, unsaturated fats, vitamin E, and these are all the nutrients important for keeping the heart healthy and sharp. Eating nuts during lunch hours can prove effective in lowering blood pressure levels. Do not eat nuts at night as it may lead to weight gain.
5. Cheese
Cheese is a rich source of calcium and Vitamin B-12. Eating cheesy foods in the morning is a healthy choice. However, eating it at the night can lead to indigestion and weight gain.
6. Rice
An efficient replacement of bread, rice can do wonders in keeping your metabolism high throughout the day if eaten during the lunch hours. Eating rice at night can lead to weight gain.
7. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a very rich source of Vitamin C. Eating them during breakfast can make up for 40% of your day's Vitamin C requirements. However, eating tomatoes at night can increase your risk of getting cancer.
