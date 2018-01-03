7 Natural Treatments For Short Term Memory Loss
Did you know that getting adequate amount of sleeping can help in short term memory loss? Read to know more...
Short term memory loss can even be caused by anxiety as well as depression
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sleep is extremely important for a good memory
- Doing crossword puzzles and sudoku can help sharpen the memory
- Keeping to-do lists and planners might help you remember better
1. Get adequate amount of sleep
Sleep is extremely important for a good memory. Most memories are actually converted from short term to long term while sleeping. It's when we are sleeping that our bodies regenerate cells and clean our blood by circulating it through the liver. Teenagers should sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours. Sleeping timing for adults should be between 7 to 9 hours. About seven and half hours of sleep is adequate for senior citizens.
Physical activity increases blood circulation in the whole body, including the brain. This may help in sharping our memory. So, go on and go for a walk and get your body moving. If you don't have enough time to get into aerobic activity or cardio, squeeze a few of those exercises into 10-20 minute work out sessions or simply go for a walk.
3. Eat Healthy
A healthy diet is good for your body and even the brain. Include fruits, vegetables and more of the whole grains in your diet. Don't indulge too much in alcohol and cut out on it if necessary as it can lead to confusion and memory loss.
4. Stay Mentally Active
As much as physical activity is necessary, so is mental stimulation as it helps in keeping your brain active and thus preventing memory loss. Start doing crossword puzzles, play bridge or Sudoku to activate your nerves. Learn to play a musical instrument. Put a number of objects on the table, give yourself 30 seconds to memorize them, and then take the objects away
5. Organize
If you are messy, you are most likely to forget where your things are kept. Best way to avoid that is to keep things regularly at a definite place and repeating those actions over and over. Set aside a place for your wallet, keys and other essentials. Other than that you can keep a diary and keep a track on your schedule by jotting down tasks, appointments and other events. Keep to-do lists current and check off items you've completed. Don't do too many things at once and focus solely on what you do currently.
6. Meditate
Meditation has proven to help reduce stress, help with sleep, and help the brain to focus on one thing at a time. Thus mediating and giving yourself relieve can actually, stimulate your brain to work sharply and give it focus which is beneficial for short term memory.
7. Eat pistachio
If your memory loss is the result of a thiamine deficiency, eating pistachio nuts are a good option. One of the richest sources of thiamine, 1/2 cup supplies 0.54 mg of thiamine. The RDA for thiamine is 1.5 mg for men and 1.1 for women age 50 and younger; slightly less for those over 50.
