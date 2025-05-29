7 Instant Health Boosters To Add In Your Daily Routine And Diet
You don't need a radical overhaul to feel healthier. Start with these easy-to-adopt habits and ingredients that are backed by nutritionists and wellness experts.
In our fast-paced lives, we often overlook the small, consistent choices that have a big impact on our overall well-being. While long-term fitness goals and lifestyle overhauls are important, incorporating quick, daily health boosters can make a significant difference in how we feel and function. These aren't magic fixes, but time-tested habits and nutrient-rich additions that improve energy, immunity, and focus. From your morning drink to post-lunch routines, even a 5-minute tweak can be transformative. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lifestyle interventions are among the most sustainable ways to prevent non-communicable diseases. So, why wait?
Here's where to begin
1. Start your day with lemon water
A warm glass of lemon water in the morning can kickstart your metabolism, hydrate your body after hours of sleep, and support digestion. Lemons are rich in vitamin C, which boosts immunity and helps neutralise free radicals. It also acts as a gentle detoxifier and can aid in clearer skin.
2. Add a handful of nuts and seeds
Just a small handful of almonds, walnuts, or flaxseeds can give your body a good dose of healthy fats, protein, and fibre. Omega-3 fatty acids found in walnuts and flaxseeds help regulate inflammation and support brain function. According to the American Heart Association, nuts may reduce the risk of heart disease.
3. Include a probiotic-rich food
Your gut health influences your mood, immunity, and even weight. Yogurt, kefir, homemade pickles, and buttermilk (chaas) are excellent sources of probiotics. Including them in your daily diet supports a healthy gut microbiome, improves digestion, and may reduce bloating and gas.
4. Sip herbal teas between meals
Instead of reaching for sugary drinks, sip on herbal teas like tulsi, ginger, or chamomile. They hydrate your body, soothe your digestive system, and carry antioxidant properties. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), herbal teas can also help reduce stress and promote relaxation.
5. Add a quick 10-minute walk after meals
Post-meal walks, especially after lunch or dinner, improve digestion, regulate blood sugar, and enhance circulation. Even 10 minutes can reduce feelings of sluggishness. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend short, frequent walks to help manage weight and lower risk of chronic diseases.
6. Sprinkle turmeric in your meals
Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Adding just half a teaspoon to your vegetables, dals, or milk can support joint health, fight cellular damage, and even improve mood. WHO recognises turmeric as one of the most potent natural compounds for managing inflammation.
7. Prioritise one mindful activity daily
Whether it's deep breathing, journaling, or five minutes of meditation, taking a mindful pause improves emotional regulation and reduces stress. Chronic stress is linked with heart disease, diabetes, and poor immunity. According to Harvard Medical School, daily mindfulness practices significantly improve overall well-being and resilience.
Small health boosters, when done consistently, can have a cumulative and transformative effect on your physical and mental health. From what you eat to how you move and rest, these simple daily habits support a stronger immune system, better mood, and long-term vitality. Begin with one or two today, your future self will thank you for it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
