7 Best Natural Remedies To Fix A Pinched Nerve In Neck
A pinched nerve in the neck is not very serious most of the time. In some cases, it can be treated with natural remedies. Take a look.
Pinched nerve in the neck may result in the carpal tunnel syndrome
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pinched nerve in the neck may result in the carpel tunnel syndrome
- Sitting in the wrong posture can also induce pain at times
- Sleeping is a good way to allow your body to heal itself
Have you ever experienced a sharp, burning pain traveling down from your neck to your arms, hands, and fingers? Well, it's probably because you suffered a pinched nerve in the neck. This condition is also known as cervical radiculopathy and it happens when your nerve is irritated or compressed due to pressure applied by a disc, bone or a muscle. You are likely to experience numbness, pinching and tingling sensations due to this. In extreme cases, it may result in the carpal tunnel syndrome or even sciatica symptoms.
In some cases, you may require professional help when you suffer a pinched nerve in the neck. However, when it isn't really that serious, you can try to mitigate the pain with the help of some natural remedies. Some of them can be tried at the same time. But it is important for you to identify which treatment works best for you.
So here's a list of the 7 best natural remedies which can help you fix a pinched nerve in the neck. Try them!
1. Apply heat or ice
A warm or cold compress can be used to reduce any form of inflammation or pain. However, they do not work the same for all problems. But in case of a pinched nerve, both heat and ice treatments work equally well. All you need to do is wrap up a bag of green peas and apply it on the neck three times a day, 5 minutes at a time. For the hot treatment, you can wrap a hot water bottle in a cloth and apply it on your neck for 20 minutes, twice or thrice a day. Compare these two and figure out which one works best for you and then repeat the same treatment till you get relief.
2. Check your posture
Sitting in the wrong posture can also induce pain at times. So the best way to treat it is to sit in the right posture. Your head is what places weight on your neck. If you carry your head in a way so that it places least pressure on your neck, your pinched nerve pain can be mitigated. For this, you must try to keep your head backward in a way so that its weight can be distributed over the spine. Also, you can try to raise your workstation to the eye level so that you do not bend your head forward. Besides these, you must also avoid sleeping on your stomach as it puts strain on your head.
3. Sleep a little longer
Sleeping is a good way to allow your body to heal itself. When you are trying to heal an injury, make it a point that you sleep a little longer than eight hours. This way the injured area gets more rest and your pinched nerve can be normal faster. Sleeping more ensures lesser movement, thereby giving more time to heal. Also, you can sleep with a neck embrace to avoid excess movement while sleeping. Make sure you do not sleep on your stomach; this can make the pain even worse.
4. Exercise
While sleeping is a good way to give your body rest, limiting or freezing movement completely may prevent things from getting any better. Remember that the key to the proper healing of a pinched nerve is good circulation and toned muscles. To begin with, you can try some low-impact exercises like swimming or take a walk. Just maintain a good posture while doing so.
5. Consider physical therapy
To begin with, you can try some neck-muscle strengthening exercises which can enhance motion to relieve pain. You can begin with gentle stretching and then progress to strength training and active motion exercises. Consult your physical therapist before beginning any exercise on your own.
6. Use a cervical collar
A soft cervical collar is meant for treating a pinched-nerve pain. These are soft rings wrapped around your neck primarily to prevent excess movement. It gives rest to your neck. However, this collar, if used for too long, can weaken your neck muscles. So you must check with your doctor before opting for this. Check if it is required for your case and how long you must use it for.
7. Elevate your legs
For some patients, elevating the legs can offer some relief. This works by reducing pressure from the spine, thereby reducing the pinched nerve pain. All you need to do is put some pillows below your knees and raise your legs at a 45-degree angle.
Also read: Best Exercises For Relieving Cervical And Neck Pain
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.