7 Best Home Remedies For Calluses And Corns
Corns are usually round and can be painful. Calluses are larger and usually develop on the sole. Here's how you can use home remedies to treat them.
Home remedies for corns and calluses: They can make life quite miserable for you
Your body sometimes has weird ways of armoring itself. For example, when you wear tight and uncomfortable shoes, the skin of your toes keeps rubbing against the shoe or a metal rake. Due to this, your skin piles up dead cells in one place to form armor against further damage. The epidermis soon develops a callus, which worsens to become a corn. Let's admit it; we all have suffered from corns and calluses at some point in time. Despite the fact that they are not dangerous, corns and calluses can make life quite miserable for you. Thankfully, they can be treated with home remedies.
Corns are usually round and are quite painful. When they come in contact with moisture in any form, they can get infected. Calluses are much larger and usually develop on the sole. They form when you walk due to the pressure of your body weight. They may or may not be painful.
We have compiled a list of 7 most effective home remedies for corns and calluses. These will help you get relief in no time. Take a look.
1. Lemon
Lemon is a very effective home remedy for corns and calluses. It has no side-effects whatsoever so you can practice it for as long as you need.
Most of the pain caused by a corn is due to pressure on the inflamed area. The hard centre of the corn is the main point where the pain originates. For relief, apply lemon juice on the corn and wait for it to dry out. Repeat it as many times as you need till the hardened centre of the corn falls out.
Powerful acids and nutrients in onions are good enough to neutralize the infection which caused the corn. It can soften the hard skin and will slowly flake off the dead skin cells. To get rid of corns and calluses, apply onion juice on the affected area and cover it with a cloth for 2 days. This will soften the callus and it will eventually fall off.
3. Castor oil
For any form of skin condition, you can try using castor oil. It is one of the best remedies for corns and calluses. Mix castor oil with some hot soapy water. Now apply pumice stone to the corn or callus followed by a hot water soak with castor oil. This will help in soothing the callus.
4. Vitamin E oil
For overall health of your skin and hair, vitamin E oil is recommended. It is also known as an effective home remedy for corns and calluses. Applying this oil on the affected area can help in softening the hard skin by moisturizing it. Antioxidants in this oil help in healing the corn. Apply it on the corn and then cover it with a clean sock before going off to sleep. Repeat it every day till the corn is cured.
5. Garlic
Garlic is a powerful Ayurvedic remedy for treating a number of ailments. It is quite effective in treating skin ailments as well. For corns and calluses, garlic promotes quick healing. Its natural antioxidants fight fungal and bacterial infections and treat corns from the root. Prepare a paste of a few garlic cloves and apply it on the corn. Cover it with a cloth and leave it on overnight. Wash your feet the next morning. Repeat this till you get relief.
6. Baking soda
Sodium bicarbonate or baking soda is your solution for a number of skin problems. This natural exfoliating agent scrubs off the dead layer of the skin over the corn. Its antibacterial and antifungal properties prevent infections. Soak your feet in a solution of baking soda and warm water for 15 minutes. Now rub the corn and callus with a pumice stone.
7. Pineapple
This popular exotic fruit is enriched with medicinal properties. It is one of the most powerful remedies for corns and calluses. You can use fresh pineapple peels for this purpose. Cut a small piece of the peel and keep it on your corn and secure it with a bandage. Keep it on overnight and remove the bandage in the morning. Apply some coconut oil over the affected area. Repeat it till you get relief.
