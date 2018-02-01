6 Tips To Treat Herpes Naturally And Prevent Spreading
The reason why herpes is so rampant is because they show no symptoms. At times, people suffering from herpes don't even get to know that they are affected by it.
Herpes appear as cold sores on the body
An extremely contagious viral infection, herpes appear as cold sores on the body. The infection is incurable and stays in the body forever. Oral herpes and genital herpes are the two kinds of herpes, where the former is caused through oral contact like kissing, and the latter is caused through sexual contact. The reason why herpes is so rampant is because they show no symptoms. At times, people suffering from herpes don't even get to know that they are affected by it.
Herpes happens when people experience symptoms like painful blisters in anal areas or around the lips and the mouth. A WHO reports states that around 67% of people who are below the age of 50, suffer from oral herpes. And around 11% of people between the age of 15 and 49 suffer from genital herpes.
While there's technically no cure for herpes, you can treat the symptoms through antiviral medications as prescribed by your doctor.
Common triggers of herpes include exposure to sunlight, fatigue, stress and even menstruation.
Here are some ways in which you can treat herpes naturally:
1. Apply essential oils
Essential oils like tea tree oil, clove oil, myrrh oil are all effective in treating sores caused by herpes. The antimicrobial properties in essential oils are helpful in removing germs from the sores and provide a soothing relief from itching. People with sensitive skin type can dilute these essential oils with a carrier oil like jojoba or coconut oil.
2. Apply Vitamin E and zinc
Oral herpes can be effectively dealt with by applying Vitamin E. Applying Vitamin E on cold sores are helpful in providing instant pain relief. For those suffering from genital herpes, applying zinc sulphate on the affected area can be really helpful. Zinc helps in healing the sores and delays remission of herpes.
3. Apply bee glue
Bee glue is extremely rich in flavonoids. It helps in healing the lesions in genitals caused by herpes.
4. Eat lysine, avoid arginine
Lysine is an amino acid which occurs naturally and plays an active role in treating herpes. Arginine on the other hand, is an amino acid which garners growth of herpes simplex virus (HSV). If you increase the amount of lysine consumption in your diet and decrease the consumption of arginine, it can help in reducing incident of herpes infection. Foods that are good sources of lysine include apricots, broccoli, apples, pears, figs, yogurt, Brussel sprouts, chicken, lamb, fish, potatoes, cheese, and pears.
Arginine-rich foods include soy foods, seeds, nuts, chocolates, lentils and wheat products.
5. Avoid oral or sexual contact with a person infected with herpes
One of the best ways to avoid herpes infection is to avoid oral or sexual contact with people suffering from the contagious infection. Oral contact should be avoided by preventing use of things which might come in contact with the saliva. For instance, avoid using their lipsticks. Also, avoid intercourse with people suffering from genital herpes. Using condoms can also reduce risk of genital herpes
6. Apply lemon balm
The oils in lemon can inhibit the growth of HSV-2, which causes genital herpes. Studies show that applying balms created with the extract of lemon leaves can heal herpes in a short period of time. It is also known to deal with symptoms like swelling, burning sensation, itching and tingling.
