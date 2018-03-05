6 Most Effective Home Remedies For Wheezing
Wheezing is not a health problem in itself but it can disturb the quality of your life to quite an extent. Thankfully, this high-pitched sound can be treated with the help of some home remedies.
When your airways become narrow and obstructed this sound is produced during exhalation. As a result, breathing becomes difficult and you may experience tightness in the chest. Wheezing is not a health problem in itself but it can disturb the quality of your life to quite an extent. Thankfully, this high-pitched sound can be treated with the help of some home remedies.
Here's a list of the 6 most effective home remedies which can help you get rid of wheezing in no time.
1. Drinking warm liquids
Wheezing usually takes place when mucus develops in your windpipe. Drinking warm liquids can ease this for you. It can help break down mucus and prevent airway obstruction. You can drink warm water after an hour or so to prevent this condition. Herbal tea can also provide you with relief.
2. Honey
Honey possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which prevent infections from taking place. Bacteria which cause a cough and lead to wheezing can be treated with the help of this effective home remedy. It removes phlegm from the bronchial tubes and enhances your overall immunity. Just take a teaspoon of honey with a pinch of cinnamon powder to get rid of wheezing.
3. Give up smoking
Blocked airways could also take place due to smoking, and we are not just referring to first-hand smoking. Second-hand smoking may also disturb the windpipe. A recent study shows that kids who are exposed to second-hand smoke are more likely to suffer from asthma attacks and respiratory infections as compared to the rest. And it is not just due to cigarette smoke; smoke from fireplaces and barbecues and other non-tobacco sources can also be quite harmful.
4. Steam therapy
Steam therapy is a great way to provide blocked airways with relief. Inhaling steam helps in melting phlegm and humidifies respiratory tracts to make breathing easier for you. Just boil one liter of water and add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to it and inhale the steam for about 10 minutes. Steam therapy is one of the most effective ways to get rid of wheezing and other respiratory problems.
Photo Credit: iStock
5. Raw onions
Sulphur content of raw onions has an antimicrobial effect on your body which helps in fighting infections effectively. Just add some raw onions to your meals; you can also have them separately. This will help in minimizing inflammation in your lungs and will open up the blocked airways, thereby treating wheezing.
Photo Credit: iStock
6. Mustard oil massage
Mustard oil soothes breathing and provides you with instant relief from wheezing. Heat up some mustard oil and add a piece of camphor to it. Dissolve camphor completely and massage your chest thoroughly for 15 minutes, 3 times a day. This improves blood circulation, clears the respiratory tract and eases breathing.
Photo Credit: iStock
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.