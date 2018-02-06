6 Healthy Foods That Might Be Stopping You From Losing Weight
These foods are healthy, but they won't do any good to you in terms of weight loss.
These healthy foods stop you from losing weight
A healthy diet is the way to go! But that's not the case when you are trying to reduce some pounds. Even after being on a healthy diet, you may sometimes find yourselves having a tough time trying to lose weight. Well this is a case where too good of things happens to backfire. Even if you have come to healthy fats and sugars, those extra calories keep adding up on your body and prevent you from coming to a smaller size of clothes.
We have lined up the top 6 healthy foods which stop you from losing more weight. Keep reading...
1. Tropical fruits
When it comes to weight loss, fruits are the best snacks. However, tropical fruits like mangoes and pineapples are not the ideal choice for snack when it comes to weight loss. They sure are delicious but their hidden calories will do no good to you. So we recommend that you consume these fruits in moderation.
2. Honey
When you switch to a healthier diet, specifically to lose weight, honey is the first sweetener that comes to your mind. But what if we told you that honey could prevent you from losing weight any further. Its anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties are the reason why honey is one of the healthiest natural sweeteners available. However, the kilojoule of honey is denser than that of sugar. So you need to stick to just one or two teaspoons of it to get the sweet hit and not affect your weight as well.
3. Peanut butter
Peanut butter is healthy, and so is the case with the fats you get from it. But at the end of the day, they are fats. Just one tablespoon of peanut butter can add up 200 calories to your body. To make things worse, the store-bought varieties have added sugar. Check the ingredients mentioned on the pack and choose the one with lowest added sugar content.
4. Natural yogurt
One of the healthiest sources of protein from dairy products is natural yogurt. Natural yogurt helps in keepings your bones strong, promotes digestion and keeps you full for longer, hence promoting weight loss. Well, yes and no. It is high in terms of fat content as well. Consuming too much of it for too long could stop you from losing weight. Stick to just a spoon or two as dessert.
5. Nuts
Nuts are rich in essential nutrients like Vitamin E, iron, potassium, zinc, antioxidants and Omega 3 fatty acids. But because they are so tiny and not very filling, it is easy to over eat them. Nuts are 50-75% fats, due to which binge-eating them can lead to weight gain. So stick to a limited number of nuts every day.
6. Coconut
Coconut and all its subsidiaries like oil, water, sugar, flour, milk and cream are known for their health benefits. From improving digestion to boosting body immunity, coconut can do it all. This is due to the lauric acid content, a special type of fat which is responsible for coconut's health benefits. But then it's fat at the end of the day, so you must watch your portions while consuming for any of these.
