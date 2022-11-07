6 Foods To Reduce The Risk Of Catching Seasonal Allergies
Diet also plays an essential role. Foods in your kitchen might be the right fix for your seasonal allergies.
Onions are abundant in bioflavonoids which can reduce the number of cells that react to an allergen
As the winter season is approaching, so is the possibility of catching allergies or seasonal flu. Dealing with a stuffy nose, coughing, runny nose, and other symptoms can be energy-consuming. Hence, it is necessary to take preventive measures to avoid them completely.
Aside from medication, lifestyle changes can also help curb seasonal allergies. Diet also plays an essential role. Foods in your kitchen might be the right fix for your seasonal allergies. In this article, we list foods that have been proven to help prevent seasonal allergies.
6 Foods you should add to your diet if you experience seasonal allergies:
1. Citrus fruits
Surprisingly, citrus fruits can help prevent allergies even though they are known to aggravate cough and other symptoms. These fruits are rich in vitamin C. Histamines, which are substances in the body that contribute to numerous allergy symptoms including runny nose and sneezing, can be reduced by vitamin C. Numerous foods, particularly citrus fruits like oranges and grapefruits and their juices, are good sources of it. Talk to your physician or pharmacist beforehand if you are taking any other medications. Some of them can interact with grapefruit.
2. Pineapple
A delicious fruit known as pineapple is loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, manganese, and the anti-inflammatory enzyme bromelain. For many years, naturopathic doctors have employed bromelain as an alternative treatment for a variety of illnesses, including the relief of seasonal allergies. The way that bromelain works are by dissolving bodily proteins that fuel inflammation. This procedure aids in reducing sinus mucous membrane swelling, which adds to the stuffiness connected with seasonal allergies.
3. Onions
Onions are abundant in bioflavonoids. According to certain studies, bioflavonoids can reduce the number of cells that react to an allergen by acting as mast-cell stabilisers, explains Bielory. Mast cells are in charge of histamine release. Quercetin, a particular bioflavonoid, seems to be especially effective in reducing inflammation and alleviating allergy symptoms.
4. Apples
Apples are abundant in quercetin just like onions are. If you have minor seasonal allergy symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, and itchy eyes. This supplement might help you feel better. Quercetin functions as a natural antihistamine. Despite the fact that quercetin is a naturally occurring antihistamine, investigations on its effectiveness in treating allergies have produced mixed results. Don't believe quercetin will treat your allergies on its own, then.
5. Turmeric
Indian cuisine frequently uses spice turmeric, which lowers inflammation. The simple addition of turmeric to your diet may help you naturally manage seasonal allergies. Curcumin, the turmeric's active component, inhibits the release of histamine in mice, which is a substance that triggers allergic reactions. Despite the paucity of human studies, curcumin shows promise in easing bothersome seasonal allergy symptoms and adds a delicious flavour to meals.
6. Fatty fish
Omega-3 and omega-6 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are essential to prevent allergies. Omega-3s are being researched to see if they can help youngsters with allergies. Cold-water fish including salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are good providers of omega-3s. PUFAs may even reduce inflammation, which is thought to reduce the likelihood of allergic and asthmatic conditions in children.
If you experience allergies during the onset of the winter season, you should add these foods to your daily diet.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
