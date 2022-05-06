6 Exercises For People With Ankylosing Spondylitis
Suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis can have numerous effects on the body. Try these exercises to reduce and relieve the symptoms of AS.
Ankylosing Spondylitis can cause severe back pain and stiffness in the body
Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) is a kind of arthritis that causes pain in your lower back. This happens when the vertebrae in the spinal column merge and become stiff (ankylosis). The main symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis are back pain, pain in the hips, stiffness, difficulty in breathing, and hunched posture. Although medications can help relieve the pain, doctors suggest performing certain exercises is a great way to deal with Ankylosing Spondylitis symptoms.
Here are easy to do exercises to help you relieve Ankylosing Spondylitis pain:
Walk
Walking is the easiest way to move the body and can be done by almost all individuals. Walking not only helps move various joints of your body but also betters blood circulation in the body. If you are new to working out or walking, even 10 minutes of walking daily can help your joints and body significantly.
Breathing exercises
One of the common symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis is difficulty in breathing. Trying various breathing exercises can help you better expand your chest and ribs. This will later better your breathing and eventually reduce the feeling of breathlessness.
Stretching
Stretching is considered one of the most effective and easy ways to increase flexibility and better the health of your joints. In addition to this, stretching can be performed in small time spans and require no equipment. This makes stretching ideal for people that may not have the time to invest in working out. Stretching increases elasticity and reduces the severity of AS and various other joint-related diseases.
Yoga
One of the major symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis is stiffness in the back. This causes the entire body to feel stiff and constricted. Yoga is known to boost weight loss as well as promote elasticity in the muscles. Yoga also reduces tension in the joints, hence, promoting better sleep.
Planks
Planks are another great exercise to help strengthen your back. Although, planks require a lot of core strength and may not be easy to perform for beginners. You can try forming a plank-like position while standing, with your hands resting on a table/ kitchen slab to start with. From here, you can gradually start practicing traditional planks and try to hold them for a minute.
Wall sitting
Hunched back is one of the many symptoms of Ankylosing Spondylitis. Hunched back exhibits back posture and can cause various other health complications. Wall sit position mainly comprises of performing the act of sitting while resting your back on a walk without any support under the hips. This position encourages your back to maintain a straight posture in order to stay put. This position can be repeated a few times for 5-10 seconds each time.
In conclusion, the best way to relieve any stress on your joints is to maintain better flexibility. Frequent movements of the joints can heal as well as prevent arthritis or other joints related disorders. Along with this, try consuming foods rich in nutrients and minerals to maintain the good health of your joints and overall body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.