5 Ways To make The Most Of Your Dietary Supplements
For optimal health and overall well-being, it is crucial to ensure intake of all essential nutrients. Therefore, it is often recommended to eat a well-balanced diet so that your body receives all the essential nutrients that it requires to function properly. However, it can often become difficult to eat a balanced diet on a daily basis. Therefore, many add nutrient supplements to their diet for optimal nutrient intake. Adding supplements can help prevent nutritional deficiencies and keep you healthy. However, there are certain things that one should keep in mind while taking supplements. These precautions will help you reap all the benefits of supplements.
Things to keep in mind while taking supplements
1. Do not take with milk
Many consume pills with milk instead of water. However, it might not be the healthiest choice. Milk can interfere with the absorption of certain nutrients.
2. Consult with your doctor first
You should not take supplements without consulting your doctor. It is important to get your levels checked first. Your doctor will accordingly recommend the type and dosage of the supplement.
3. Do not overdose
Excess of anything is bad. If you take more than the prescribed amount, it can lead to overdosing and many possible side effects.
4. Water is the best medium
Water is the best medium to take supplements as it does not interfere with the absorption of any vitamin or mineral.
5. Take them at the right time
Each nutrient has its unique properties. Therefore, some should be consumed before meals while others might not. Your doctor will guide you well and let you know the best time to take supplements according to the type.
