Reasons Why You Should Add Honey To Your Diet

Reasons Why You Should Add Honey To Your Diet

Honey health benefits: Sweet honey is loaded with properties beneficial for your health in various ways. Here are some impressive health benefits of honey you should not miss.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:31 IST
2-Min Read
Reasons Why You Should Add Honey To Your Diet

Honey can help you fight sore throat

Many love the sweet taste of honey. It is used in preparation of several Indian dishes. Honey is also used as a natural remedy for several health issues since ages. It is a plant-based compound that can offer you multiple health benefits. It is often advised to replace sugar with honey as it is a healthier option. You can easily find raw honey. Honey can be added to your diet in different ways. It is also often used on skin and hair because of the amazing benefits it offers. Here are some impressive reasons why you should add honey to your diet.

Honey health benefits you should not miss


1. It has anti-fungal and antibacterial properties

Anti-fungal and antibacterial properties of honey make it an excellent remedy for several health issues. Raw honey offers these properties effectively.

2. Contains healing properties

Studies have highlighted that topical use of honey can help in healing. It reduces healing time and infections. It also helps fight skin issues like skin irritation or infections as it is loaded with antifungal and antibacterial properties.

3. Good for digestion

Honey contains soothing properties that can help prevent acid reflux. It reduces the upward flow of stomach acid preventing acid reflux.

l1re7t48

Honey is an effective remedy for acid reflux
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Helps relieve sore throat

Honey is one of the oldest remedies used for sore throat. It has anti-bacterial properties that can help control this condition. Honey is often mixed with few drops of ginger juice before using it for sore throat. This combination of honey and ginger juice can give you effective results after some uses.

5. Loaded with antioxidants

Precautions: You should not consume honey in large quantities. It can also be added to foods or drinks like tea or warm milk. Do not give honey to infants especially those less than one year.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

