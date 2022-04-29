5 Myths About Ulcerative Colitis Debunked
There are various myths and misconceptions about ulcerative colitis. Here's what you need to know.
Ulcerative Colitis (UC) is a condition in which our large intestine's lining or/and the rectum are inflamed. Ulcerative Colitis comes under IBD which stands for Inflammatory Bowel Disease. These diseases cause a negative effect on our gastrointestinal tract. The inflammation caused by this disease creates ulcers on the lining of our large intestine also known as the colon. As Ulcerative Colitis does not have any specific causes, it has caused birth to a lot of myths and misconceptions.
Here are a few myths you need to be wary of:
Poor mental health can cause UC
Many people have a misconception that your mental health plays a role in causing ulcerative colitis. However, that is incorrect. Mental states and disorders such as stress, anxiety, depression, etc have no contribution to causing UC. Although we recognise post-diagnosis stress and anxiety might make your everyday life a little difficult, it does not mean it has any impact on your colon.
You can stop the medication when you feel better
Ulcerative colitis is not curable yet. This means, that if you are consuming medication, it will not heal your colon of ulcers permanently. The medication might be effective in providing relief, however, we do not advise you to stop taking them. Although, talking to your doctor before starting or stopping is the best way to go about it.
Pregnant people can't take UC medication
While pregnant one must always be very careful of the medication they are consuming. However, if you suffer from ulcerative colitis and require the medication, we advise you to speak to your doctor. Talking to a health professional can help you understand whether or not your medication is safe for you and your baby. If not, the doctor can suggest alternatives that best fit your requirement.
What you eat influences getting UC
Many people believe that eating junk food or processed food can cause ulcerative colitis. However, that is not true. Eating unhealthy food is extremely bad for the body but there are no studies that can prove that eating unhealthy food can cause ulcerative colitis. On the other hand, there are people that belief eating a healthy balanced diet can cure ulcerative colitis. That is also incorrect. Eating a healthy balanced diet is good for your body and mind but it has no direct benefit when it comes to bettering ulcerative colitis.
UC only causes digestive issues
Many people believe ulcerative colitis only causes ulcers in the colon and rectum, which is incorrect. In fact, the formation of these ulcers can cause other symptoms in the body. Some of these symptoms include diarrhoea, fever, pain in the joints, swelling in the joints, skin problems, abdominal pain, etc.
UC patients have to get surgery
Currently, ulcerative colitis cannot be cured through medication. However, that does not mean an ulcerative colitis patient has to get surgery. Although ulcerative colitis can be cured by surgery by physically removing the colon and rectum, it may not be necessary. Taking your medication regularly can provide enough relief. You may not feel the need to get surgery.
Finally, the best way to treat any disease or disorder is to talk to a professional. Researching online or talking to people who lack expertise, can give birth to a lot of misinformation. Only believing reliable sources is the first step toward dealing with any disorder. If you have any questions, we encourage you to discuss them with a health professional.
