5 Miraculous Benefits Of Camphor (Kapur) You Must Know
Camphor is more than just healing joint pains and burn injuries. Click here to know the many benefits of camphor.
Camphor is a natural healer of the body and mind
HIGHLIGHTS
- Camphor is used for keeping winter clothes safe from moth
- Camphor with coconut oil can kill hair lice
- Camphor can be very effective for keeping the dengue mosquitoes away
A slight whiff of camphor or kapur takes us back to childhood when the winter clothes were taken out from trunks and when there used to be a religious ceremony in the house. How that one tiny cuboid of kapur would light a whole bunch of wood during a Pooja would leave us surprised. Turns out, camphor is much more than that.
Camphor, popularly known as Kapur in Indian households is typically used during religious ceremonies and is used for keeping winter clothes safe from moth. Other than that, camphor is a natural healer for the body and mind. Be it joint pain, treatment of burn injuries and more, camphor is the cure for it all.
1. Camphor as a decongestant
Cold is easy to catch and tough to get rid of. If you are struggling with a blocked nose and trying to breathe properly, camphor is what you need. Take a large bowl of hot water and add camphor to it. Cover your head with a towel to prevent the steam from escaping. Now, in big gulps, take the vapour in.
Also read: Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Common Cold
2. It fights fungus
Toenails are more prone to getting infection with fungus. Some fungal infections can make your toes go black and become weak. There is one natural and non-medical way of treating this. Add some camphor to a bowl of water and dip your feet in it. Do this regularly to get rid of the infection and bring the toenail to its normal state.
3. An effective remedy for hair lice removal
A person with kids is well aware of the struggle of removing hair lice. This one extremely unattractive asset can be removed easily with the help of camphor. Just add a piece of camphor to coconut oil and massage it well on the scalp. It will not only kill the lice, it will also help in calming an itchy scalp.
4. Improves your sleep
At times you may find yourselves tossing and turning all night long, from one end of the bed to the other. But there is a solution for it all and it's not sleeping pills. Camphor essential oil is very effective in aromatherapy. Its fragrance is very useful in relieving stress and keeping the mind calm. Just keep a few pieces of camphor under your pillow. You may even try rubbing some essential oil on your pillow for its mild and soothing effect on the mind.
Also read: 10 Essential Oils To Heal Stretch Marks
5. Camphor for dengue
Camphor can be a very effective remedy for keeping the dengue mosquitoes away. Just burn some camphor in your home and keep all doors and windows closed. It will help in killing all the mosquitoes in your house and keep dengue and malaria at bay.