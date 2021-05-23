ASK OUR EXPERTS

5 Foods To Avoid Eating On An Empty Stomach

5 Foods To Avoid Eating On An Empty Stomach

It is crucial to start your day with healthy foods and drinks. Here are some foods you should avoid eating as first thing in the morning to keep your digestive tract healthy.
  By: Nmami Agarwal  Updated: May 23, 2021 11:13 IST
3-Min Read
5 Foods To Avoid Eating On An Empty Stomach

Start your day with a healthy breakfast for optimum energy levels

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Start your day with a wholesome breakfast
  2. You should start your day with healthy foods and beverages
  3. Avoid drinking coffee on an empty stomach

Many at times are caught up with busy schedules, and, so, the desperation to feed your empty stomach compels you to eat anything you can lay your hands on. But do you think it is right to eat whatever you like and whenever you like? The answer is an obvious No. Eating the right foods at the wrong time can create a lot of trouble for our gut. Similarly, it is essential to start your day with right food choices. So, here's a list so that you can be more discerning in the future!

Foods to avoid as first thing in the morning

1. Banana


Grabbing a banana on the go is one of the easiest solutions for morning rush as they are known to satiate, helps relieve constipation, and are rich in a variety of vitamins and minerals. Yet, bananas may cause more upset than its worth. Bananas are rich in magnesium and potassium, which can lead to an imbalance of magnesium and potassium in the blood if eaten on an empty stomach.

u36m6lfg

Bananas contain good amount of magnesium and potassium
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Coffee

That morning cup may be waking you up, but to your body, it's doing more harm than good. Having coffee on an empty stomach leads to higher levels of acidity in the body. One may also experience indigestion and heartburn throughout the day thanks to this delicious beverage, so it's best to eat something before drinking your coffee as you wake up.

3. Yoghurt

Yoghurt is a powerhouse of protein, vitamins and minerals. In many Indian households, it is consumed regularly. Be it homemade or store-bought yoghurt, you must avoid having it on an empty stomach because it has lactic acid. When taken on an empty-stomach the lactic acid's bacteria will not benefit you due to stomach acids. Hence eating with a wholesome food like chapati, fruit, etc. is considered better.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes supply you with lycopene and are good for you but they are not an ideal food to eat on an empty stomach. This is because it contains tannic acid which is known to react with gastric acid, causing irritation and discomfort in the stomach. So, it's best to eat them in salads during lunch.

anjess7o

Avoid eating tomatoes on an empty stomach
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Raw Green Vegetables

Raw green vegetables are a rich source of insoluble fibre and may cause issues like indigestion, bloating, and constipation when eaten in large amounts on an empty stomach. Perhaps, if one really wants to take them, blend those raw vegetables nicely and drink up instead.

By eating the right food at the right time, can resolve most of the health-related issues. Hence, it is important to be cautious of not just what you are eating but also when you are eating.

(Nmami Agarwal is a Nutritionist at NmamiLife)


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

