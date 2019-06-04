4 Ways Reducing Time Spent on Social Media Can Help You
It seems unimaginable to go a day without logging into your favourite social media websites and apps. But, what you didn't know is that it is affecting your health in more ways than you can imagine. Continue reading to find out more.
Social media use gives rise to insecurity arising from comparing yourself with others
HIGHLIGHTS
- Excess use of social media can affect your sleep pattens
- It is a source for people seeking validation and approval
- It promotes gossip culture and makes people judgemental
When was the last time you went a day or even a few hours without checking Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, etc? We're sure you will take a while to think about it, as it has been a while! Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently tried going completely off social media and felt great doing it. From causing sleep issues to depression and even weight gain, social media can be harmful for your health in more ways than you can imagine.
While social media is great in terms of connectivity and reaching out to people across the world, it is important that you refrain from using it excessively. Reason? It may have a negative impact on you and may alienate you from your friends, family and numerous other connections in your real life.
Social media can lower your self confidence, self-esteem, rob you of your time and make you feel insecure.
How social media affects you?
1. Social media makes you compare yourself with other people: Spending too much time on social media can make you sub consciously compare yourself with others. Insecurity comes out of constantly comparing yourself and everything in your life to others.
2. Social media robs you of your intuition: Luke says that every individual has an inner voice that tell you what is right or wrong. This intuition, he says, is weakened with insecurity, comparison and constant use of social media.
3. Most people use social media to seek approval and validation: The constant need for appreciation makes many people share their life on social media. Seeking approval from others is another reason. While there's nothing wrong with that, it is definitely done better with people in your real life than in your virtual one.
4. You get more information than you need: It is important to know that information does not mean knowledge and every knowledge might not give you wisdom. More and more information and gossip is likely to make you narrow minded and judgemental. Judging, gossiping and spreading rumours takes you away from evolving and growing up as a person.
The only way to know how social media affects you is by going off it. In case you feel less stressed and get better sleep, it is probably for your good that you reduce the time you spent on social media. It will end up giving you more free time and introspect on more important things that actually matter to you in real life.
Time your social media schedule or uninstall apps that you spend most of your time on. If you feel better doing it, you can continue doing it for longer.
