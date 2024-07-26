4 Reasons To Add Ghee To Your Morning Routine, According To Nutritionist
Ghee, a type of clarified butter, has been a staple ingredient in Indian cuisine for thousands of years. In Ayurvedic medicine, ghee was revered for its medicinal properties, believed to promote digestion, strength and vitality. Ghee, however, has been a topic of debate when it comes to its health benefits. Many consider it unhealthy due to its high-fat content, being clarified butter. However, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal challenges this notion and recommends consuming ghee on an empty stomach. In her latest video on Instagram, she says, “One of the things I always suggest to take on an empty stomach in the morning is Ghee. While it is becoming popular now with ghee coffee, and ghee milk, it is an ancient treasure that we've been gifted with.”
Starting with 1 teaspoon of high-quality ghee, she suggests gradually increasing the quantity if comfortable. “Remember, consistency is key!” she says.
She also lists four benefits of having ghee every morning:
Ghee boosts digestion in several ways. It stimulates stomach acids, which helps break down food more efficiently, which ensures that nutrients are extracted and absorbed by the body. Secondly, ghee wakes up the digestive system, meaning the body can process food more effectively. Lastly, ghee enhances nutrient absorption, which is essential for overall health and well-being.
Ghee supports detoxification and gut health, as said in Ayurveda, by kindling the digestive fire, which helps flush out toxins. It also provides energy to colon cells, helping in the body's natural cleansing process. With daily consumption, ghee can improve the gut lining, leading to healthy bowel movements, enhanced nutrient absorption, and a boosted immune system.
Ghee is a potent anti-inflammatory agent that can help combat inflammation in the gut, a common issue that can lead to various digestive problems. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it a potential dietary tool for managing conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), which is often characterized by gut inflammation. By incorporating ghee into your diet, you may be able to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms of IBS and other gut-related issues.
Ghee's unique fatty acid profile can help boost metabolism, supporting weight management efforts. However, it is important to remember that ghee is still high in calories, so moderation is key.
Nutritionist Agarwal warns, “While ghee offers a range of potential benefits, it's crucial to listen to your body. If you experience any discomfort after consuming ghee on an empty stomach, it's best to adjust your intake or consult a healthcare professional.”
