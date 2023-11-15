10 Ways Excessive Screen Time Is Affecting Your Health
Here we share some ways in which high screen time affects our health and also share tips to avoid it.
Spending too much time on screens may impair cognitive functions like attention span, memory, etc.
Our phones, TVs and laptops are a very important part of our life for various reasons. We require these gadgets not only to pass time but to work, connect with others, etc. However, excessive screen time can negatively impact our overall health in several ways. Read on as we share some ways in which high screen time affects our health and also share tips to avoid it.
Here are 10 ways it can affect us and some strategies to avoid it:
1. Sedentary lifestyle
Spending long hours in front of screens contributes to a sedentary lifestyle, which can lead to weight gain, obesity, and related health issues. Try to incorporate physical activities into your routine, such as exercise, outdoor sports, or taking breaks for stretching and walking.
2. Eye strain
Staring at screens for extended periods strains the eyes, leading to symptoms like dryness, irritation, and blurry vision. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away to give your eyes a rest.
3. Sleep disruptions
The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with our sleep patterns, leading to insomnia or poor quality sleep. Avoid screen time at least one hour before bed or use blue light filters on devices to minimise the impact.
4. Decreased physical fitness
Excessive screen time often replaces physical activities, leading to a decline in overall fitness levels. Prioritise engaging in physical exercises or hobbies that require you to be active and limit screen time during those periods.
5. Mental health issues
Excessive screen time has been linked to mental health problems like depression, anxiety, and low self-esteem. Practice digital detoxes by setting dedicated time each day or week away from screens, engaging in activities that bring joy and relaxation.
6. Addiction to technology
Dependency on screens and constant need for online engagement can lead to technology addiction. Set screen time limits using apps or built-in settings to control usage. Additionally, develop hobbies that don't involve screens, such as reading, playing a musical instrument, or socialising with friends and family.
7. Poor posture
Prolonged screen time often leads to poor posture, causing problems like back pain, neck strain, and musculoskeletal issues. Maintain proper posture while using screens, use ergonomic furniture, and take regular breaks to stretch and move.
8. Social isolation
Excessive screen time can isolate individuals, reducing face-to-face social interactions and potentially leading to feelings of loneliness and disconnectedness. Prioritize spending time with loved ones in person, engaging in group activities, or participating in community events.
9. Unhealthy eating habits
People tend to consume more processed foods and snacks while engaged in excessive screen time, leading to weight gain and poor nutrition. Mindful eating practices, like avoiding eating while using screens, planning wholesome meals, and opting for healthy snacks, can help mitigate this issue.
10. Impaired cognitive function
Spending too much time on screens may impair cognitive functions like attention span, memory, and problem-solving abilities. Engage in mentally stimulating activities like reading, puzzles, or learning a new skill to enhance cognitive health.
Remember, moderation and balance are key. It's important to find a healthy equilibrium between screen time for work, entertainment, and maintaining a well-rounded lifestyle focused on physical, mental, and social well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.