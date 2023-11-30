Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Superfoods To Help You Fight Lethargy This Winter

10 Superfoods To Help You Fight Lethargy This Winter

Consuming certain foods can provide essential nutrients that support energy levels and mood.

Achieving a healthy lifestyle during winter can help fight chronic laziness

The shorter days and reduced sunlight during winter can disrupt our body's internal clock (circadian rhythm), leading to feelings of lethargy and low energy levels. Along with this, limited sunlight exposure hampers Vitamin D synthesis in our bodies. Low Vitamin D levels have been associated with fatigue and low mood.

Some individuals may experience a specific form of depression known as Seasonal Affective Disorder during winter months, resulting in decreased energy levels and motivation. Cold weather can make us feel more inclined to stay indoors and be less active, contributing to a sense of laziness.

While a healthy diet can support overall well-being, it may not entirely prevent or eliminate winter lethargy. However, consuming certain foods can provide essential nutrients that support energy levels and mood. The term superfoods refers to highly nutritious foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.



These foods are recognised for their nutritional benefits and potential positive impact on health. These superfoods boost energy levels and overall health in several ways.

They provide essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals that support various bodily functions. Many superfoods are rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress and inflammation, ensuring optimal cell function and reducing fatigue. Keep reading as we list some superfoods you can add to your diet this winter to fight laziness.



10 Superfoods that will help boost your energy levels and fight lethargy this winter:

1. Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants and vitamins, blueberries improve blood flow and enhance cognitive function, increasing energy levels.

2. Spinach

Rich in iron, spinach helps transport oxygen throughout the body and improves metabolism, combating fatigue.

3. Quinoa

A complete protein source, quinoa releases a steady stream of energy, keeping you fuelled throughout the day.

4. Chia seeds

Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein, chia seeds enhance endurance and maintain a stable blood sugar level, preventing energy crashes.

5. Salmon

High in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, salmon promotes brain health and boosts serotonin levels, regulating sleep and combating winter blues.

6. Greek yogurt

Packed with protein, Greek yogurt stabilises blood sugar levels, promotes digestion, and provides a sustainable source of energy.

7. Sweet potatoes

With their high fibre and complex carbohydrate content, sweet potatoes provide a steady release of energy, keeping you feeling alert and satisfied.

8. Almonds

Rich in magnesium and healthy fats, almonds increase energy and reduce feelings of tiredness, improving overall brain function.

9. Green tea

Containing caffeine and antioxidants, green tea enhances mental alertness and boosts metabolism, leading to increased energy levels.

10. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains caffeine and stimulates the release of endorphins, promoting a positive mood and providing an energy boost.

While superfoods can provide various health benefits, they may not specifically target winter laziness. Achieving a healthy lifestyle during winter requires a combination of factors, including a balanced diet, regular exercise, proper sleep, stress management, and exposure to natural light. Consulting with a healthcare professional can provide personalised guidance on combating winter lethargy.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

