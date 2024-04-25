Home »  Living Healthy »  10 Herbal Drinks To Help Hydrate You This Summer

Below we share a list of hydrating herbal drinks you must add to your summer diet.
Summer fruits juices can be a fun and nutritious way to add hydrating drinks to your diet

Herbal drinks can definitely help us stay hydrated in summer. Many herbal drinks are primarily composed of water, which is essential for maintaining hydration levels in the body. Additionally, certain herbs and ingredients commonly used in herbal drinks can have hydrating properties or enhance the body's ability to absorb and retain water. Read on as we share a list of hydrating herbal drinks you must add to your summer diet.

10 Herbal drinks that can help keep you hydrated during the summer months:

1. Lemon water



Lemon water is not only refreshing but also helps to alkalise the body, aid digestion, and provide a boost of vitamin C. To consume it, simply squeeze fresh lemon juice into a glass of water and drink it throughout the day.

2. Mint tea



Mint tea is cooling and soothing, making it an ideal summer drink. It can help to relieve indigestion, reduce inflammation, and freshen breath. To make mint tea, steep fresh or dried mint leaves in hot water for a few minutes, then strain and enjoy.

3. Coconut water

Coconut water is naturally hydrating and packed with electrolytes, making it an excellent choice for rehydrating after exercise or exposure to heat. Drink it straight from the coconut or buy it bottled for convenience.

4. Cucumber water

Cucumber water is incredibly refreshing and helps to keep you hydrated while providing a dose of antioxidants and vitamins. Simply add sliced cucumber to a pitcher of water and let it infuse for a few hours before drinking.

5. Hibiscus tea

Hibiscus tea is rich in antioxidants and can help to lower blood pressure and improve heart health. To make hibiscus tea, steep dried hibiscus flowers in hot water for several minutes, then strain and enjoy either hot or cold.

6. Ginger lemonade

Ginger lemonade combines the hydrating benefits of lemon water with the digestive benefits of ginger. Ginger can help to soothe nausea and aid digestion. To make ginger lemonade, simply combine freshly grated ginger, lemon juice, and honey with water and ice.

7. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is hydrating and can help to soothe inflammation, improve digestion, and support skin health. Drink it plain or mix it with a splash of fruit juice for added flavour.

8. Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is calming and can help to reduce stress and promote relaxation. It's also hydrating and can aid digestion. Steep chamomile tea bags in hot water for a few minutes, then enjoy with a drizzle of honey if desired.

9. Green tea

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help to boost metabolism, improve brain function, and support heart health. Brew green tea bags in hot water for a few minutes, then drink it hot or iced.

10. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is hydrating and refreshing, making it perfect for hot summer days. It's also rich in vitamins A and C, as well as lycopene, which can help to protect against sun damage. Simply blend fresh watermelon chunks until smooth, then strain the juice and enjoy cold.

For best results, drink these herbal drinks throughout the day, alongside plenty of water, to stay hydrated and reap their health benefits.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

