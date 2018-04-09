ASK OUR EXPERTS

9 Foods You Should Not Eat Before Boarding A Flight

9 Foods You Should Not Eat Before Boarding A Flight

Did you know? Chewing gum before flying can cause gas and bloating.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Apr 9, 2018 11:27 IST
3-Min Read
9 Foods You Should Not Eat Before Boarding A Flight

Be careful of what you eat while travelling

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fried food can cause heartburn, especially when you are flying
  2. Green veggies like broccoli can cause gas when on a flight
  3. Avoid alcohol before or during a flight

A fantastic long weekend is just a week away and we are sure there must be some extremely awaited trips planned for that time. Lots of preparations and shopping is followed by packing and finally, the most important and exciting part of it all, the journey! While we do make the right kind of plans of what to wear and what to carry to eat while traveling, especially flying, what we do forget is what to eat before traveling.

Read below to know the foods which you must avoid before boarding a flight:


1. Fried food

It might seem fancy and exciting to hog on some burgers and fries at the airport before you board. But you must avoid fried food before flying. The fat and oil in fried food can cause heartburn. Fried food also has high contents of sodium, which can lead to water retention or bloating in your body.

avoid fried food while flying

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Broccoli

Another healthy food that must be avoided while or before flying is broccoli. Green veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, and even cabbage can cause gas.

avoid broccoli while flying

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

3. Carbonated drinks

While traveling, we might often feel the craving to indulge in carbonated drinks. But you must avoid them while flying as they can cause heartburn and gas. Water is always a better alternative.

avoid carbonated drinks while flying

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Apples

While apples are considered to be good for health, their fiber-rich properties can sometimes be difficult for the human body to digest. It can lead to bloating and gas while flying.

avoid apples before flying

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Alcohol

Alcohol too causes dehydration. Moreover, you can have one of the worst hangovers if you board a fight drunk.

avoid alcohol while flying

Photo Credit: iStock

6. Beans

Protein-rich beans can cause gas. Why not avoid a situation of odor in an enclosed aircraft for yourself and for your fellow passengers?


avoid beans while flying

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Red meat

Red meat is usually difficult to digest and it should be avoided before boarding a flight. It will make you feel uncomfortable and also cause discomfort to other people around you when your body will try to digest it.
avoid red meat while flying

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

8. Spicy food

You might be extremely fond of spicy food but you never know how spicy food reacts in your body. Stomach discomforts are quite likely after eating spicy food and hence it should be avoided before or during your flight.

avoid spicy foods while flying

Photo Credit: NDTV Food

9. Coffee

No matter what the occasion, coffee lovers are always ready for a warm and comforting cup of coffee. And what is better than coffee and your favourite book before your trip! However, coffee before boarding a flight is not as exciting as it sounds. Dehydrating properties of caffeine can make you feel headache and nausea in the air craft. 

avoid coffee while travelling

Photo Credit: iStock



