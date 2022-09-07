Facing Leaky Gut Syndrome? Avoid These 10 Foods And Lifestyle Habits
According to Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, “you are as healthy as your gut and your gut microbiome.”
Leaky Gut: Dairy products can worsen gut health
Gut or gastrointestinal health has an impact on various other organs of our body. And, when gut health is disrupted, the condition is called Leaky Gut Syndrome also known as intestinal permeability. Once your gut health goes for a toss, it paves the path for a host of other medical conditions. According to Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, “You are as healthy as your gut and your gut microbiome.” In an Instagram post, she mentions 10 food and lifestyle-related reasons behind facing leaky gut syndrome.
1. Junk Food
Consuming junk food is known to have ill effects on the body. Moreover, if the food is cooked in “cheap vegetable oil”, it is extremely unhealthy for your gastrointestinal tract.
2. Gluten
Not all bodies respond positively to gluten intake. It can trigger a severe autoimmune response or other unpleasant symptoms. The nutritionist underlines that consuming gluten daily can be harmful to your gut as well.
3. Whey Protein
Whey protein has a separate fan base, especially among people who hit the gym. While it may have hundreds of benefits linked to it, if you are sensitive to dairy, keep your distance from it.
4. Dairy Products
In addition, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary opines that people who consume dairy products with every meal are likely to face gut problems.
5. Healthy Junks
Let us break it to you that there is no such thing as healthy junk. You may come across snacks that claim to be gluten-free and healthy, but the health expert suggests avoiding them.
6. Refined Sugar
Refined sugars may increase your risk of encountering obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. They have also been linked to liver disease and certain types of cancer. And as per the nutritionist, it spoils your gut as well.
7. Alcohol
A single heavy episode of drinking can damage the stomach cells, and even induce inflammation. Excessive alcohol consumption leads to a leaky gut, hampers the absorption ability, and further increases the production of bile in the liver.
8. Infections
Your gut health going out of the window could be an indication of infections, viruses or bacterial overgrowth in the gastrointestinal tract.
9. Fish
The health expert states that having a big fish is not ideal for your gastrointestinal health because of the heavy metal load.
10. Relaxing Is Important
Giving an ample amount of rest to your body is essential for smooth functioning. This applies to your gut as well. Not taking out time to relax could be a prominent reason behind its poor health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.