10 Amazing Foods That Will Help You Fight Pain Better Than Medicines
Switching to these natural foods is often better, in relieving pain or dealing with the uneasiness in chronic diseases, as compared to prescribed medicines and their side effects
Natural alternatives to medicines for dealing with pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Medicinal drugs have side effects and might not help reduce pain.
- Natural alternatives help in dealing with pain in a better way.
- Medicines can be addictive too.
Sometimes, even drugs don't help in lower the pain or uneasiness that one experiences in chronic diseases. While pills reduce the pain temporarily, they can be addictive and have side effects too. For instance, if one feels extreme pain in menstrual cramps, having a pain relief like meftal Spas might help in reducing the pain at that very moment. However, you would feel the need to have the same medicine the next time you feel the cramps, or else the pain won't go.
At times, it is better to switch to some natural and home remedies and try to deal with pain with other alternatives. So, here's a list of foods that can help with you the uneasiness and pain of chronic diseases:
1. Ginger
A staple traditional medicine, ginger is known to bring to relief to a sore throat, cough and cold. The pungent root also has some stomach-soothing properties that can help in dealing with menstrual cramps and achy muscles.
2. Blueberries
Yes! These juicy little fruits have antioxidants that help in fighting inflammation and reduce pain.
3. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds or pepitas are rich in magnesium, which helps in dealing with migraines. Pumpkin seeds have also proven to treat osteoporosis.
4. Salmon
This super-omega-3-fatty acid rich food, is considered healthy for the heart and also has properties which help in relieving joint pain and even the pain that one experiences in arthritis.
5. Turmeric
This medicinal spice is helpful in dealing with many processes in the body, including inflammation. As per the studies conducted on people suffering from rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis, people could walk better (without the side effects of drugs) because of turmeric, as compared to their medication.
6. Cherries
Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory proprieties of cherries help in reducing muscle pain to a great extent.
7. Virgin olive oil
Extra-virgin olive oil comprises lubricin, which keeps joints sliding smoothly and protects cartilage from breaking down.
8. Chilli peppers
Capsaicin (the reason for the heat in chillies) has several pain killing properties. Some studies even suggest that eating hot peppers prevents inflammation on skin better than creams do.
9. Mint
Mint has been proven to be as effective as a prescribed painkiller. Additionally, peppermint oil helps in dealing with painful cramps, gas and bloating.
10. Red wine
Studies have shown that the compound "resveratrol" in red grapes is helpful in easing the disk swelling that leads to back pain.