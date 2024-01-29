These Desi Foods Can Help Cure Fatty Liver
Here we share a list of desi or readily available foods you can add to your diet for better liver health and to help prevent and cure fatty liver.
It is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice
Fatty liver, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition characterised by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver cells. This can occur due to various factors such as alcohol abuse (alcoholic fatty liver disease) or non-alcoholic causes (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD).
In the case of NAFLD, it is often associated with obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, high cholesterol, or metabolic syndrome. If left untreated or poorly managed, it can progress to more severe conditions such as NASH, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver failure.
Dietary changes are an essential aspect of managing fatty liver. While diet alone may not completely cure the condition, it can significantly reduce the risk, slow down its progression, and even improve the liver health. In this article, we share a list of desi or readily available foods you can add to your diet for better liver health and to help prevent and cure fatty liver.
These desi foods might help reduce risk of fatty liver and also help cure it:
1. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce inflammation in the liver and prevent the deposition of fat.
2. Garlic
Garlic contains compounds like allicin and selenium, which have been found to protect the liver from oxidative damage, support detoxification processes, and lower liver enzyme levels.
3. Green tea
The antioxidants in green tea, especially catechins, can help reduce fat accumulation in the liver and protect against liver injury caused by fatty liver disease.
4. Beetroot
Beetroot contains betaine, a compound that supports liver function and helps reduce the buildup of fat in the liver. It also contains antioxidants and fibre, which aid in detoxification and digestion.
5. Walnuts
Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to improve liver enzyme levels and decrease inflammation in the liver. They also contain antioxidants that protect against liver damage.
6. Ginger
Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce liver inflammation. It also supports digestion and helps the body absorb nutrients better, promoting overall liver health.
7. Lemon
Lemon is a natural diuretic and can help cleanse the liver by stimulating bile production. It also contains vitamin C, which supports liver health and aids in the synthesis of detoxifying enzymes.
8. Papaya
Papaya contains enzymes called papain and chymopapain, which aid in digestion and promote liver detoxification. It is also rich in antioxidants and fibre, which promote overall liver health.
9. Spinach
Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support liver health. It also helps in reducing inflammation and detoxifying the liver.
10. Oats
Oats are rich in fibre and contain compounds called beta-glucans, which help in reducing cholesterol levels and improving liver function. They also provide long-lasting energy and promote better digestion.
It is important to note that while these foods can contribute to liver health, they should be consumed as part of a balanced diet and in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle. It is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice on managing and treating liver conditions.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.