These Desi Foods Can Help Cure Fatty Liver

Here we share a list of desi or readily available foods you can add to your diet for better liver health and to help prevent and cure fatty liver.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jan 29, 2024 11:50 IST
It is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice

Fatty liver, also known as hepatic steatosis, is a condition characterised by the accumulation of excess fat in the liver cells. This can occur due to various factors such as alcohol abuse (alcoholic fatty liver disease) or non-alcoholic causes (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NAFLD).

In the case of NAFLD, it is often associated with obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, high cholesterol, or metabolic syndrome. If left untreated or poorly managed, it can progress to more severe conditions such as NASH, liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or even liver failure.

Dietary changes are an essential aspect of managing fatty liver. While diet alone may not completely cure the condition, it can significantly reduce the risk, slow down its progression, and even improve the liver health. In this article, we share a list of desi or readily available foods you can add to your diet for better liver health and to help prevent and cure fatty liver.



These desi foods might help reduce risk of fatty liver and also help cure it:

1. Turmeric



Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help reduce inflammation in the liver and prevent the deposition of fat.

2. Garlic

Garlic contains compounds like allicin and selenium, which have been found to protect the liver from oxidative damage, support detoxification processes, and lower liver enzyme levels.

3. Green tea

The antioxidants in green tea, especially catechins, can help reduce fat accumulation in the liver and protect against liver injury caused by fatty liver disease.

4. Beetroot

Beetroot contains betaine, a compound that supports liver function and helps reduce the buildup of fat in the liver. It also contains antioxidants and fibre, which aid in detoxification and digestion.

5. Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to improve liver enzyme levels and decrease inflammation in the liver. They also contain antioxidants that protect against liver damage.

6. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties and may help reduce liver inflammation. It also supports digestion and helps the body absorb nutrients better, promoting overall liver health.

7. Lemon

Lemon is a natural diuretic and can help cleanse the liver by stimulating bile production. It also contains vitamin C, which supports liver health and aids in the synthesis of detoxifying enzymes.

8. Papaya

Papaya contains enzymes called papain and chymopapain, which aid in digestion and promote liver detoxification. It is also rich in antioxidants and fibre, which promote overall liver health.

9. Spinach

Spinach is a nutrient-dense leafy green vegetable that contains antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that support liver health. It also helps in reducing inflammation and detoxifying the liver.

10. Oats

Oats are rich in fibre and contain compounds called beta-glucans, which help in reducing cholesterol levels and improving liver function. They also provide long-lasting energy and promote better digestion.

It is important to note that while these foods can contribute to liver health, they should be consumed as part of a balanced diet and in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle. It is always advisable to consult a healthcare professional for personalised advice on managing and treating liver conditions.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

