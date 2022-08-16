“Garlic, Nuts, And Steel Cut Oats”: Food Items To Heal Fatty Liver Disease
People with fatty liver disease often have no symptoms until the disease progresses to cirrhosis of the liver.
A diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids can help people with fatty liver and walnuts are rich in omega-3
Fatty liver disease is a common condition that occurs due to the storage of extra fat. A healthy liver contains a small amount of fat. But when this fat reaches 5% to 10% of your liver's weight, it becomes a problem. And, as per Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, “too much fat is not good for your health.” Excessive fat can make individual sick and lead to a condition called Fatty Liver Disease. People with fatty liver disease often have no symptoms until the disease progresses to cirrhosis of the liver. Even when it comes to its treatment, there is no medication as such. In an Instagram post, the health expert explains that “one of the best ways to heal liver is through a healthy diet.” In case you are suffering from Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares 5 food items that can be of your help.
1. Garlic
Along with adding flavours to your food, garlic has the potential to burn belly fat, lose weight and also lower the risk of developing fatty liver disease.
2. Walnuts
Nuts, especially walnuts, provide you with the appropriate omega-3 fatty acids. “A diet rich in nuts is associated with reduced inflammation, insulin resistance, and oxidative stress and a lower prevalence of NAFLD. The presence of omega-3 fatty acids in walnuts can help people with fatty liver.”
3. Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are plant sources of omega-3 acids. It helps in reducing hepatic lipid and improves liver fat in patients with NAFLD. Plus, the health expert adds, “Omega-3 are anti-inflammatory in nature, which will protect the liver from any inflammation.”
4. Steel-cut oats
Whole-grain, fibre-rich foods like oats, as per the nutritionist, are associated with a reduced risk of NAFLD-related diseases. “Studies have shown that a nutritious diet rich in high fibre foods like oats is effective for those with NAFLD and may help reduce triglyceride levels,” she adds.
5. Garden cress seeds
Garden cress seeds are also rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and monounsaturated fats. Monounsaturated fats help reduce hepatic lipid and improve liver fat in patients with NAFLD.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra also explains that Omega-3 fatty acids work wonders in enhancing liver fat levels and HDL cholesterol levels among people with fatty liver disease.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
