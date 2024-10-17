Try These Natural Supplements For Healthier Living
In this article, well explore seven natural supplements that can be easily found in stores or even cultivated at home.
When it comes to maintaining good health, natural supplements can play a significant role. These supplements, derived from plants, herbs, and natural sources, provide the body with essential nutrients that may not always be available through a regular diet. However, many people focus on popular supplements like omega-3, turmeric, or ginseng, while ignoring other equally powerful and lesser-known natural options. These supplements are not only beneficial for overall health but also relatively underutilised, offering a fresh approach to enhancing well-being naturally.
Why natural supplements are gaining popularity
As more people become health-conscious, the demand for natural supplements has surged. These supplements are not only derived from natural sources, but they also offer a way to boost health without the side effects commonly associated with synthetic products. Natural supplements provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients that may not always be sufficient in a regular diet. Furthermore, these supplements promote a holistic approach to health by targeting various aspects of wellness, including immunity, digestion, skin health, and stress management. By incorporating natural supplements, individuals can support their bodies in maintaining optimal health.
1. Spirulina
Spirulina is a type of blue-green algae found in freshwater that's packed with nutrients like protein, vitamins B1, B2, B3, copper, and iron. It's one of the most nutrient-dense foods available and is known for its powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
a. Spirulina benefits
Spirulina supports immune function, reduces inflammation, and detoxifies the body. It's also high in chlorophyll, which helps in detoxification by removing toxins from the blood.
b. How to use
Spirulina is available as a powder or in tablet form. You can add the powder to smoothies, juices, or water.
2. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb that has been used in Ayurveda for centuries. Known for its adaptogenic properties, it helps the body cope with stress and anxiety. Ashwagandha is also linked to improving energy levels and reducing cortisol, the body's primary stress hormone.
a. Ashwagandha benefits
It reduces stress and anxiety, boosts energy, and supports cognitive function. It also improves sleep quality and enhances endurance.
b. How to use
Ashwagandha is available in capsules, powder, or liquid form. It can be mixed with warm milk or water before bedtime to promote relaxation and restful sleep.
3. Flaxseed
Flaxseed is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignans, which have antioxidant properties. It's particularly beneficial for heart health, digestive function, and hormonal balance.
a. Flaxseed benefits
Flaxseed supports heart health by lowering cholesterol, improves digestion, and helps with hormonal balance due to its lignan content. It's also high in fibre, which promotes digestive health and helps manage blood sugar levels.
b. How to use
Flaxseed can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, salads, or baked goods. It's available as whole seeds, ground powder, or flaxseed oil.
4. Moringa
Often called the "miracle tree," moringa is a plant native to parts of Africa and Asia. Its leaves are rich in vitamins A, C, and E, calcium, potassium, and protein. Moringa is widely available in powder form and is an incredibly versatile supplement.
a. Moringa benefits
Moringa is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, boosts immunity, and provides vital nutrients for energy and overall health. It's particularly beneficial for improving digestion and balancing blood sugar levels.
b. How to use
You can add moringa powder to your daily smoothies, juices, or even sprinkle it over food. Moringa capsules are also available in stores.
5. Milk thistle
Milk thistle is an herbal remedy that has been used for centuries to treat liver conditions. It contains a compound called silymarin, which has antioxidant, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties. It's particularly effective for detoxifying the liver.
a. Milk thistle benefits
Milk thistle supports liver health, promotes detoxification, and can help protect the liver from damage caused by toxins like alcohol and pollutants. It also aids digestion by stimulating bile production.
b. How to use
Milk thistle is available in capsule, powder, or liquid extract form. It can be taken daily as a liver tonic or to support detoxification.
6. Nettle leaf
Nettle leaf is a nutrient-rich herb packed with vitamins A, C, K, and several B vitamins, as well as calcium, magnesium, and iron. It's been used for centuries to reduce inflammation and treat conditions like arthritis and seasonal allergies.
a. Nettle leaf benefits
Nettle leaf acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, supports urinary health, and reduces allergy symptoms. It is also an excellent source of iron, making it a good supplement for people dealing with anaemia.
b. How to use
Nettle leaf can be consumed as a tea, added to soups, or taken in capsule form for its anti-inflammatory benefits.
7. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera is widely known for its skin-healing properties, but drinking aloe vera juice has many internal health benefits as well. It's rich in vitamins C and E, enzymes, and minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc, all of which are essential for maintaining a healthy body.
a. Aloe vera juice benefits
Aloe vera juice aids digestion, detoxifies the body, and has a soothing effect on the digestive system. It is also effective in promoting skin health and boosting immunity.
b. How to use
Aloe vera juice can be consumed directly or mixed into smoothies. Look for organic and pure aloe juice to avoid added sugars and preservatives.
Incorporating natural supplements into your daily routine is a simple way to enhance your overall health and well-being. Best of all, these supplements are easily available in most health food stores or can even be grown or sourced at home. As always, it's important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement, especially if you have underlying health conditions. By integrating these lesser-known yet highly effective natural supplements into your diet, you can take a significant step toward living a healthier, more balanced life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
