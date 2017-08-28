The Most Common Diseases Of The Season: Protect Yourself Now!
With the increasing number of cases of swine flu, dengue, chikungunya and the deaths caused by them, it is high time to start taking aggressive precautions against such diseases.
Follow these remedies for swien flu, dengue, malaria and chikungunya
HIGHLIGHTS
- Protect yourself not just with vaccines but with remedies
- Follow simple remedies to avoid viral infections
- Combine olive oil and vitamin E to prevent rashes caused by chikungunya
Monsoon season is here and so are the viral infections of this time. With the increasing number of cases of swine flu, dengue, chikungunya and the deaths caused by them, it is high time we started taking aggressive measures and precautions against such diseases. It is time to protect yourself not just by getting vaccinated, but also by keeping cleanliness around oneself and ensuring that there is no room for the diseases to breed. Prevention is better than cure, and it can be done with the help of simple remedies to avoid these diseases.
But it doesn't end here. Get acquainted with the simplest remedies for viral infections. Here's how you can treat and protect yourself from the most common diseases. At present, the most common diseases:
:
1. Swine flu
This is the most common viral infection in the country at present and has claimed thousands of lives in the past year and this year as well. It's symptoms are cough, fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat and runny nose. To avoid swine flu, the following can be included in your diet and your routine:
- Five duly washed leaves of Tulsi, also known as basil
- Drink a cup of giloy and basil concoction everyday
- A small piece of camphor (Kapoor) should be taken once a month. Adults can have it with water and kids can have it with mashed potatoes or bananas.
- 2 pods of garlic with lukewarm water
- Take a teaspoon of aloe vera gel with water daily
- Practice pranayama every day, exercise regularly and go for morning walks and jogs
- Have citrus fruits, especially, Amla juice
2. Dengue
It is the most common disease caused by the tiger mosquito. Symptoms include high fever, rashes, low platelet count and hypersensitivity towards other things. Here's how you can protect yourself from dengue this season:
- Use mosquito repellents on skin.
- When outdoors during times that mosquitoes are biting, wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants tucked into socks.
- Avoid heavily populated residential areas.
- When indoors, stay in air-conditioned or screened areas.
- Use net if sleeping areas are not screened or air-conditioned.
- Care should be taken to see that there are no stagnating water bodies around the living areas and the surroundings are kept clean.
- Discard items that can collect rain or run-off water, especially old tires and coolers.
- Regularly change the water in outdoor bird baths and pet and animal water containers.
3. Chikungunya
Stagnant water found in air conditioners, coolers, water pipes and utensils is where these mosquitoes breed. Aedes albopictus mosquito can bite you any time during the day or the night and infect you with chikungunya. It's symptoms are joint pains and fever. Use these remedies to avoid this viral infection.
- Giloy juice or giloy capsules
- Papaya leaves juice
- Basil leaves, boiled in a cup of water
- Drink coconut water
- Combine olive oil and vitamin E to prevent rashes
- Turmeric milk
- Chew some seedless grapes and drink a cup of cow milk along with it.
4. Malaria
It is the most common viral infection during monsoons. The female anopheles mosquito which is responsible for this disease breeds in waterlogged areas. Fever, muscle pain, weakness and shivers are symptoms of malaria. Here's how you can prevent this disease with simple remedies:
- Grapefruit should be consumed daily. It can also be consumed in liquid form by extracting the quinine like substance, boiling it in water and straining the pulp.
- Fever nut seeds with a cup of water
- Cinnamon
- Lime and lemon
- Basil leaves
5. Diarrhoea
This bowel disease is caused due to the consumption of unhealthy and unhygienic food. It is highly preventable and treatable, all you need is caution. This can be treated by the consumption of these foods:
- Stick to home food
- Have boiled water
- Cottage cheese
- Dark chocolate
- Pickles
- Yogurt
- Bananas
- Oatmeal
- Rice