Did you know? Pneumonia kills one child less than five years in every two minutes.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pneumonia is still easily preventable with judicious use of vaccines
- Vaccine will be required by kids under 15 months of age
- Three in hundred kids are affected with this disease.
Yes pneumonia kills one child less than five years of age in every two minutes; the disease is still easily preventable with judicious use of vaccines and a healthy lifestyle according to doctors of Indian Academy of Paediatrics. Though pneumonia can be caused due to virus strain, bacteria or even fungi, studies reveal that three of twenty kids are affected with streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria.
The price of this vaccine is Rs. 3600 and it will be required by kids under 15 months of age, three times along with a booster.
However, doctors' body is now focussing to increase awareness and encourage childhood vaccination more in order to prevent further spread of the disease and bring down the number of deaths globally. Doctors also recommend a breast free ding. For up to five months, doctors recommend a nutritious diet, hygiene and protection against pollution.
According to stats, three in hundred kids are affected with this disease. The latest stats available are of 2010 and reveal that over 3.6 million cases of pneumonia in kids were reported. As per Dr Balasubramanian, streptococcus pneumonia is a major reason to blame for pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis.
Here's how you can protect your kids against pneumonia.
1. Wash hands regularly
2. Limit contact with cigarettes and smoke
3. While coughing, co

5. Clean the surfaces which are touched too often