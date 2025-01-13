Home »  Infection »  Understanding The Difference Between HMPV And RSV Respiratory Infections

HMPV Infection Vs. RSV Infection: Understanding the differences between HMPV and RSV is crucial for timely diagnosis, prevention, and management.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Jan 13, 2025 11:15 IST
3-Min Read
Respiratory infections have become a growing health concern, especially during seasonal surges. Among these, Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) often emerge as major contributors to respiratory illnesses in children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems. Although both infections share similarities in symptoms and transmission, they are distinct in their causative viruses, severity, and treatment. Understanding the differences between HMPV and RSV is crucial for timely diagnosis, prevention, and management.

What is HMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) was first identified in 2001 and is a leading cause of respiratory infections globally.



Symptoms of HMPV

HMPV spreads via respiratory droplets and direct contact with contaminated surfaces.



1. Fever

2. Cough

3. Shortness of breath

4. Wheezing

5. Nasal congestion

Who is at risk for HMPV?

HMPV infections can range from mild cold-like symptoms to severe complications like bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

1. Infants and young children

2. Elderly individuals

3. Immunocompromised patients

What is RSV?

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has been known since the 1950s and is a major cause of respiratory illnesses, particularly in infants under two years of age.

Symptoms of RSV

RSV is also transmitted through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces.

1. Runny nose

2. Decreased appetite

3. Coughing and sneezing

4. Wheezing

5. Fever

Who is at risk for RSV?

RSV is often more severe in infants and can lead to hospitalisations for bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

1. Premature infants

2. Children with congenital heart or lung diseases

3. Adults with chronic medical conditions

What is the difference between HMPV and RSV infections?

There is no specific antiviral treatment for either HMPV or RSV.

1. Causative Virus

a. HMPV is caused by the Human Metapneumovirus.

b. RSV is caused by the Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

2. Affected Populations

a. Both viruses affect similar groups, but RSV is more common and often more severe in younger infants.

3. Seasonality

a. HMPV infections peak in late winter and early spring.

b. RSV infections typically peak during the fall and early winter months.

4. Severity

a. RSV tends to cause more severe complications in infants than HMPV.

b. HMPV, while less severe overall, can lead to significant illness in high-risk groups.

5. Diagnosis

a. Both require laboratory tests, such as PCR or antigen testing, for accurate identification.

How to prevent HMPV and RSV infections

Practicing good hygiene, avoiding exposure to infected individuals, and monitoring symptoms can reduce the risk of infections.

1. Practice good hygiene

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

2. Avoid close contact

Keep away from people showing symptoms of respiratory infections.

3. Disinfect surfaces

Regularly clean commonly touched objects and areas.

4. Wear masks

Use masks in crowded or high-risk areas.

5. Stay home when sick

Prevent the spread by avoiding public spaces while symptomatic.

Treatment for HMPV and RSV

Management focuses on symptom relief and supportive care, such as the following.

1. Hydration

Ensuring adequate fluid intake to prevent dehydration.

2. Oxygen support

In severe cases, oxygen therapy may be required.

3. Medications

Over-the-counter pain relievers and fever reducers can alleviate symptoms.

While HMPV and RSV are both respiratory viruses with overlapping symptoms, understanding their differences can aid in timely diagnosis and treatment. Staying informed about these respiratory illnesses helps protect vulnerable populations and ensures healthier communities.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

