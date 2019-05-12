ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  HIV/AIDS »  This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

The once-a-day pill, called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), can reduce the risk of HIV acquisition by over 85 per cent when taken consistently.
  By: IANS  Updated: May 12, 2019 01:52 IST
2-Min Read
This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

PrEP can increase survival substantially by reducing infection risk, suggest findings

Paired with a biannual testing programme, a combination drug used to prevent HIV infection has the potential to improve average per-person survival by nearly one year and block more than 270,000 HIV transmissions in India over a period of 15 years, says a study.

The once-a-day pill, called pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), can reduce the risk of HIV acquisition by over 85 per cent when taken consistently.

The new study, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, suggests that making PrEP available to men who have sex with men (MSM) and people who inject drugs (PWID) in India may be a cost-effective way of curbing the epidemic in the country.


RELATED STORIES

First Living HIV-Positive Donor Provides Kidney For Transplant In Medical Breakthrough

The donor, 35-year-old Nina Martinez, and the recipient, who chose to remain anonymous, are recovering in the hospital after Monday's surgery, doctors said. The recipient no longer needs kidney dialysis for the first time in a year.

This World AIDS Day 2018 Know The Various Ways By Which HIV Can Be Transmitted

World AIDS Day 2018: Human immunodeficiency virus or HIV is a virus that attacks the immune cells. HIV is a lifelong infection which spreads through blood and body fluids.

"We know PrEP helps stop the spread of infection; the question is whether it is a good use of limited resources? Our study shows that PrEP is a cost-effective strategy for both MSM and PWID in India. For these groups, especially in areas with high HIV incidence, PrEP is worth rolling out," says lead and corresponding author Pooyan Kazemian of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in the US.

Using a widely-published mathematical model to project clinical and economic outcomes of HIV disease, the authors compared various prevention and testing programmes - including annual or biannual HIV testing alone, as well as PrEP paired with HIV testing - that could help reduce HIV infection and therefore improve survival for these high-risk groups.

Their findings suggest that PrEP would increase survival substantially by reducing infection risk, while more frequent HIV testing would provide little additional benefit.

"While the World Health Organization recommends quarterly HIV testing for those on PrEP, our analysis identifies PrEP with semi-annual testing as the cost-effective HIV prevention strategy for MSM and PWID in India," said co-author Nagalingeswaran Kumarasamy of the Voluntary Health Services in Chennai.

However, the authors noted that a nationwide PrEP rollout would be quite costly.

If nearly 60 per cent of MSM and PWID across India participated in the programme, it would increase HIV care expenditures by over $900 million over a five-year period, the study said.

"Our findings suggest that geographic areas of highest HIV incidence should be targeted first to reduce the budget required," said co-author Nomita Chandhiok of the Indian Council of Medical Research in New Delhi. 



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems
Powerful Hacks To Heal Most Common Summer Skin Problems

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Pill May Help Curb 2.7 Lakh HIV Cases In India

How Stress In Early Life Can Lead To Depression Later

Did You Have Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease As A Child? You May Have High Risk Of Cancer: Study

Alcohol Intake In India Up By 38% This Decade: Lancet

Facing Gastrointestinal Issues? You Could Be Depressed

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases