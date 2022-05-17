World Hypertension Day: 7 Superfoods That Reduce High Blood Pressure
This World Hypertension Day, we want to bring focus to numerous superfoods that may be beneficial in lowering your blood pressure naturally.
Cruciferous vegetables are full of nutrients and have proven to lower high blood pressure
World Hypertension Day is recognised on the 17th of May every year to raise awareness about high blood pressure. This day was announced as hypertension day by the World Hypertension League in 2005 and has been acknowledged worldwide since.
Hypertension refers to when the blood pressure is high enough for it to cause heart-related disorders. It may also be considered hypertension if the high blood pressure is prolonged. hypertension causes discomfort, shortness of breath, headaches, and even nosebleeds. Managing life with hypertension can be hard as it may further cause other disorders.
If you are someone who suffers from hypertension, what you eat plays a huge role in your blood pressure. Studies show certain food may lower or increase our blood pressure. Various superfoods, in particular, can be very easy to add to your diet and may be really helpful in maintaining your blood pressure.
Here are the 7 best superfoods for you if you suffer from hypertension:
Fatty fish
Fatty fish such as salmon is a great source of omega-3 fats which have numerous benefits for our hearts. These fats are considered healthy fats and help reduce blood pressure by reducing inflammation. Furthermore, they reduce the production of compounds such as oxylipins which are often responsible for restricting blood vessels.
Seeds
Seeds have recently emerged as great superfoods. They are extremely versatile and can be added to almost any food without altering their taste. Seeds such as flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, etc. are a great addition to your diet if you wish to lower your blood pressure. They are rich in potassium, magnesium, amino acids, nitric oxide, and various other nutrients that help relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.
Green tea
Green tea is another popular superfood known to reduce blood pressure. It is rich in antioxidants. It also widens our arteries' width to ensure better blood flow. This later helps in reducing our blood pressure. Drinking 2-3 cups of green tea may be ideal.
Egg whites
Eggs are one of the most popular superfoods. Various recent studies have found egg whites to be very helpful in lowering blood pressure. A protein-rich food in itself helps our heart health greatly.
Legumes
Legumes refer to beans and lentils which are a great source of protein for vegetarians. These are very commonly eaten in India and can be cooked in various healthy ways. Studies have shown, that swapping legumes in does for other foods had shown a noticeable lowering of blood pressure in the body.
Berries
Berries are another great superfood if you have high blood pressure. It helps reduce hypertension and is also a great source of antioxidants. Antioxidants are great for better overall heart health. This helps lower the risk of developing other chronic heart diseases.
Cruciferous vegetables
Although cruciferous vegetables are a family of green leafy vegetables and not a single superfood, this vegetable group has numerous nutritive benefits. Iron, broccoli, cabbage, kale, lettuce, etc. all come under the cruciferous vegetables. They are rich in iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and so on. These minerals have been proven to reduce hypertension and the chances of strokes and other cardiovascular diseases.
In conclusion, what we eat has a great impact on our bodies as well as our blood pressure. Eating foods that are good for our heart can help better the flow of blood through our arteries. However, you are also encouraged to exercise regularly as that also helps regulate blood pressure in the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
