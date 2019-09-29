ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Heart »  World Heart Day 2019: What Are The Types Of Heart Diseases? Preventive Measures To Reduce The Risk

World Heart Day observed on every September 29 strives to inform people about the increasing number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases and the need to follow steps to reduce the risk. Here are the types of heart diseases, their symptoms and ways to prevent.
  By: Dr. Ravi Gupta  Updated: Sep 29, 2019 03:41 IST
3-Min Read
World heart day 2019: Regular exercise can help you keep your heart healthy

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cardiovascular diseases are affecting a huge population
  2. Some preventive measures can help you reduce the risk of heart disease
  3. Do not smoke to preserve your heart health

World Heart Day observed on every September 29, tries to create awareness about various steps which can help in promoting heart health. This day strives to inform people about the increasing number of deaths due to cardiovascular diseases and the need to follow steps to reduce the risk. Heart disease encompasses a range of conditions which tend to take a toll on your heart. There are different types of heart disease with various symptoms and treatment options. In the case of some people, lifestyle modifications and medications prescribed by the doctors can be helpful, whereas, others may have to undergo surgery to tackle the condition. Here are the types of heart disease and ways to prevent them.

Types of heart diseases


1. Cardiomyopathy: This causes the heart muscle to become enlarged, thick or rigid. The symptoms are fatigue, dizziness and swelling of the legs.

2. Arrhythmia: It can be described as heart rhythm abnormality which can become fatal. Slow heartbeat, chest pain, breathlessness, light-headedness and dizziness are the signs.

3. Coronary artery disease: One may suffer from it due to plaque build-up in the arteries of the heart. Moreover, it can also be called as ischemic heart disease. The signs are pain in chest, burning sensation, squeezing and tightness.

Also read: Heart Health: Artery Cleansing Foods You Must Include In Your Diet

4. Congenital heart defects: Can be described as heart irregularities which are present by birth itself (heart valve and blood vessel defects). The symptoms in a newborn baby are chest pain, feeding difficulties, low birth weight, and troubled breathing. Other symptoms which may develop over the years are fainting, swelling, fatigue, and dizziness.

5. Atherosclerosis: This is a hardening of the arteries owing to the plaque build-up around the artery wall. The signs include difficulty in breathing, weakness, a headache, and facial numbness.

6. Heart infections: These occur when the bacteria, viruses or parasites reach your heart. The types of heart infections are pericarditis which is an inflammation of the pericardium (the fibrous sac which tends to surround one's heart). Endocarditis is an infection of the heart valve of the inner lining, and myocarditis can be described as an inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium).

7. Myocardial infarction (heart attack): One may suffer from it when one's blood flow decreases or tends to stop to a part of the heart, and damages the heart muscle. The symptoms are fatigue, shortness of breath, nausea, sudden dizziness, and cold sweat.

Also read: Will I Ever Get A Heart Attack? Know Your Risks And Top 6 Tips To Prevent It

kvaunmog

World Heart Day 2019: Add healthy foods to your diet to promote heart health
Preventive measures to keep your heart healthy

Are you aware? Heart disease like defects cannot be prevented. But, certain types of heart disease like a heart attack can be prevented with lifestyle changes.

1. Say no to smoking

Do you smoke regularly? Well, you have to stop doing so. Quitting smoking can do the trick here as smoking damages the lining of the arteries. Moreover, there is also a build-up of fatty material atheroma which narrows the artery and causes a heart attack.

2. Exercise regularly

Staying physically fit can improve the functioning of your heart. Opting for cycling, walking, aerobics, swimming, and jogging can be a good idea. This can help pump more blood with each heartbeat, and also deliver oxygen to one's body. This will enable your body to function properly, and also help you maintain optimum weight.

3. Eat healthy fats

Get your good fats from veggies, nuts, seeds, and fish which can cut down your risk of heart disease, lower your bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol. Furthermore, limit your salt and alcohol intake.

4. Don't comprise on your sleep

During the normal sleep one's blood pressure goes down. And lack of sleep means that the blood pressure may remain high for a longer period of time, and can increase your risk of heart disease or a heart attack.

Also read: Less Than 7 Hours Of Sleep Bad For Your Heart

(Dr. Ravi Gupta, Cardiologist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

