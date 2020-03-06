What Is Pulmonary Hypertension? Know Symptoms, Prevention, Risk Factors And Treatment
If left uncontrolled pulmonary hypertension can worsen with time and turn into a life-threatening condition. It can also contribute to heart failure. Here's everything you need to know about pulmonary hypertension.
Do not ignore the symptoms of pulmonary hypertension
Hypertension is a condition in which an individual suffers from high blood pressure frequently. Pulmonary hypertension is a type of high blood pressure which affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart. If left uncontrolled it can worsen with time and turn into a life-threatening condition. Right treatment and precautions can help you control the condition on time. Pulmonary hypertension is different from hypertension. In pulmonary hypertension, the tiny arteries in the lungs become narrow and blocked. This makes it difficult for the blood to pass through them and makes your heart work harder to pump the blood. The harder the heart works to pump the blood the weaker the muscles become. Weak muscles of the heart result gradually result in heart failure.
Pulmonary hypertension: Everything you need to know; symptoms, treatment and risk factors
1. Symptoms of pulmonary hypertension
You may not experience symptoms of pulmonary hypertension at the initial stage. Symptoms become worse and noticeable with time. The first symptom which you may experience during the initial stage is shortness of breath while performing different activities. Without proper treatment on time, other symptoms that you may experience may include-
- Fatigue
- Swelling in ankles and legs
- Pain in chest
- Dizziness and fainting sometimes
- Bluish colour of lips and skin
- Racing heartbeat
- Digestive imbalance
2. Pulmonary hypertension: risk factors
- Obesity
- Family history of the disease
- Drug abuse
- Autoimmune disease
- Liver disease
- Birth defect in heart
- Sleep apnea
3. Pulmonary hypertension: Treatment and prevention
Doctors conduct a series of tests to determine pulmonary hypertension. Medication and sometimes surgery are advised to treat this condition. You can prevent pulmonary hypertension and other conditions which can affect your heart with some healthy practices. You should consume a healthy diet, exercise regularly, reduce consumption of processed foods, control salt intake and maintain a healthy weight.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
