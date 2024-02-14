Heart: Yoga Asanas To Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels
Here we learn how these small changes can have a big impact on your life and raise your quality of life overall.
Yoga can help improve heart health and relax the mind and body resulting in better blood sugar levels
Yoga can help with more than simply mental and physical relaxation, particularly if you have diabetes. Many experts suggest yoga for managing diabetes because certain positions can help lower blood pressure and blood sugar levels while also boosting circulation.
Maintaining a regular practice may even lower your chance of developing heart disease and other diabetic problems. Read on as we learn how these small changes can have a big impact on your life and raise your quality of life overall.
Yoga poses ideal for diabetics to help reduce blood sugar levels:
1. Dhanurasana
- Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight
- Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back
- Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm
- Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space
- Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso
- Lift both your head and chest at the same moment
- Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground
- Maintain for 4–5 breaths
- Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult
- Some folks might decide to omit this action
2. Bhujangasana
- Lie on the floor, face facing the ground
- Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso
- At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body
- Hold this position for 30 seconds and release
- Repeat 3-4 times daily
3. Paschimottanasana
- Sit straight in your legs straight in front of you
- In this position, your feet's soles should be facing front
- Slowly bring your torso closer to your legs and as far as possible
- You can use your hands to hold your feet, this may increase how far you can reach
- In this position, your stomach and chest are supposed to be touching your thighs
- Your face can be facing the front or towards the legs, whichever may be comfortable
- Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and sit back up
- You can repeat it a few times based on your convenience
4. Balasana
- Sit straight with your legs folded
- At this point, your feet are supposed to be facing upwards
- Now, slowly bend your torso forward on the floor
- At this point, your arms should be extending forward as well, as far as possible
- Your face should also be facing the floor as well as your palms
- Your calves, forehead, and palms should all be touching the ground in this position
- As it only stretches your body and is a resting pose, it provides comfort and relaxation
- Hold this position for 10-15 seconds and perform 4-5 sets daily.
5. Setu Bandhasana
- Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent
- Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point
- With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides
- Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up
- Press your feet firmly into the ground
- To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips
- Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths
These yoga asanas can help boost your health by reducing blood sugar levels and improving overall heart health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.