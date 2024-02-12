Heart: These Vegetables & Fruits Can Help Lower Your Cholesterol
In this article, we share a list of veggies and fruits you can incorporate into your diet for better heart health.
Apples are a wise choice for maintaining healthy blood cholesterol levels and heart health
High cholesterol levels are regarded as a major risk factor for heart disease. Excess LDL cholesterol sometimes referred to as "bad" cholesterol, raises the risk of heart disease by causing atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries.
It's critical to keep your cholesterol levels in check if you want to lower your risk of heart disease. Fortunately, you are able to achieve appropriate cholesterol levels by dietary modifications, such as increasing your daily consumption of heart-healthy fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes. Read on as we share a list of veggies and fruits you can incorporate into your diet for better heart health.
These veggies & fruits will help lower your cholesterol levels:
1. Berries
Blackberries, raspberries, cranberries, blues, and strawberries are just a few of the berries that are a great source of plant compounds including flavonoid antioxidants that reduce inflammation and heart-healthy nutrients like fibre. Berries are a heart-healthy food choice because they lower blood pressure, increase heart-protective HDL cholesterol, and lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol.
2. Eggplant
These rich purple veggies are one of the best sources of soluble fibre, even if they're not everyone's favourite. One suggestion is to roast or grill whole eggplants until they are tender and cook them in a South Asian tadka called 'bharta'. You can also use the flesh to make baba ghanoush, a Middle Eastern dip.
3. Avocados
Avocados have been associated with a number of noteworthy advantages, such as lowering heart disease risk factors such as low HDL cholesterol and high LDL cholesterol. According to studies, eating avocados on a regular basis may help lower levels of oxidised LDL cholesterol, a kind of cholesterol that is strongly linked to atherosclerosis, and raise heart-protective HDL cholesterol.
4. Okra
Okra is a very nutrient-dense vegetable that has substances called polysaccharides that can decrease cholesterol. Additionally, okra is a good source of fibre, which has a powerful anti-cholesterol effect. Consuming okra powder has been shown in a research to significantly lower LDL and total cholesterol as well as fasting blood sugar in individuals with type 2 diabetes.
5. Apples
Apples are a well-liked fruit that has several health benefits, one of which is lowering elevated cholesterol. Apples are a wise choice for maintaining healthy blood cholesterol levels and heart health since they are high in fibre, especially soluble fibre.
6. Cauliflower
This cruciferous vegetable can replace white rice in addition to offering fibre. Simply pulse or shred in a food processor until rice-like, and then sauté in a small amount of olive oil until soft. There are also a variety of Indian recipes through which cauliflower can be prepared regularly.
Apart from adhering to a portion of balanced and nourishing food, maintaining a healthy lifestyle with regular exercise, restful sleep, and stress reduction can also aid in maintaining ideal blood lipid levels and general heart health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
