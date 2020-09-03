Heart Health: 5 Cholesterol-Lowering Foods You Should Add To Your Diet
Heart health: Unhealthy cholesterol levels can increase your risk of cardiovascular disease. Read here to know some cholesterol-lowering foods that can help you maintain a healthy heart.
Heart health: Adding more fruits and green leafy vegetables to your diet is beneficial for your heart
HIGHLIGHTS
- Unhealthy cholesterol deposits inside the arteries
- It reduces the blood flow throughout the body
- A healthy diet can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels
Several factors can affect heart health. Poor diet and lifestyle can put you at a higher risk of heart disease and affect your overall health. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. CVDs are a group of disorders of the heart and blood vessels and include coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, rheumatic heart disease and other conditions. Therefore, it is important to address the factors which can put you at a higher risk of heart disease. Poor cholesterol level is one of the major risk factors for heart disease. Your diet affects your cholesterol levels. Unhealthy eating can raise your cholesterol levels and put you at a higher risk. In this article, you will learn about some cholesterol-lowering foods you can add to your diet.
Heart health: Cholesterol-lowering foods
1. Fatty fishes
Fatty fishes are loaded with Omega-3 fatty acids. These are some of the most essential nutrients for your heart health. These can help you improve cholesterol levels and control inflammation. Studies also suggest that non-fired fishes can help you boost heart health by controlling cholesterol as well as blood pressure.
2. Whole grains
Whole grains are much healthier than refined grains. These are loaded with fibre and essential minerals and plant components. These collectively contribute to better heart health. Oats and barley are the best options to choose that can help control bad cholesterol levels.
3. Fruits
Fresh fruits are essential for your health. These are weight loss friendly as well as nutrient-rich. These are also high in fibre. For a healthy heart, eat a bowl of fresh fruits daily. Do not forget to add berries to your diet. Berries are loaded with plant compounds that can help lower LDL cholesterol.
4. Garlic
Garlic is commonly used to add extra flavour to foods. It is also loaded with several medicinal properties. Garlic is well-known for its anti-bacterial properties. Allicin in garlic is a powerful plant component. As per studies, garlic can help control bad cholesterol levels and boost overall health.
5. Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables are extremely beneficial for your health. Kale and spinach are linked with a lower risk of heart disease. These can also help reduce oxidative stress.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
