Diabetic Diet: Here Is Why Fiber Must Be A Part Of Your Meals
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared why fibre is beneficial if you are managing diabetes
Soluble fibres such as oats can help prevent spikes in blood sugar level
Diabetes is a health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. The body cannot make enough insulin or use the insulin effectively. This can lead to a range of other health issues impacting the heart, kidneys, and other major organs. In addition to medication, it is also important for those battling diabetes to manage their diet. On the subject, nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “If you have diabetes or prediabetes, fibre is your friend since soluble fibre reduces blood glucose spikes and can help slow down the absorption of sugar.”
In the Instagram post, Batra also shares a list of healthy foods that are high in soluble fibre. The nutritionist added that steel-cut oats, barley, apple, chickpeas, and sabja seeds are good sources of fibre that are good additions to your diet.
Explaining the benefits of steel-cut oats, Batra says, “Oats contain both insoluble and soluble fibre, but the soluble one is particularly beneficial. As our bodies can't break down soluble fibre, it takes up space in your belly without getting absorbed by your blood, leaving you fuller without causing a spike in your sugar levels.” She says it acts as a prebiotic helpful for gut bacteria.
Barley, meanwhile, helps in decreasing inflammation and stabilising blood sugar levels. The nutritionist adds, “Barley's 6 grams of fibre is mostly soluble fibre that has been linked to lowered cholesterol, decreased blood sugars and increased satiety."
Chickpeas too are high in dietary fibre, especially a soluble fibre called raffinose. Raffinose is associated with reduced blood sugar levels. Apples, meanwhile, are a good source of the soluble fibre pectin. Pectin allows for the slow absorption of sugar and prevents blood sugar spikes, Lovneet Batra says.
Among seeds, sabja seeds have high-fibre content that helps “slow down the metabolism and controls the conversion of carbs into glucose,” and is especially effective for type 2 diabetes.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
