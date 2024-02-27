Brain: Lower Your Risk Of Stroke With These Strategies
Here we share a list of strategies you can follow to reduce your risk of stroke.
Sometimes a stroke is referred to as a brain attack. A stroke can result from a blood artery breaking or from blood flow being blocked to a specific area of the brain, which can harm or even kill brain cells. Adult strokes are one of the main causes of death and permanent disability. It may potentially harm the brain.
Long-term issues following a stroke may include memory loss, difficulty thinking and communicating, visual issues, difficulty walking or maintaining your balance, Paralysis, which is the inability to move some bodily parts, and muscle weakness. Having problems expressing or managing emotions, difficulty swallowing and chewing, problems with control when using the restroom, etc. may also be an issue.
While strokes cant be prevented, fortunately, you can lower your risk. Continue reading as we share a list of strategies you can follow to reduce your risk of stroke. These strategies may also be helpful in boosting your overall health.
10 Strategies to help reduce your risk of stroke:
1. Eat a healthy diet
Follow a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins. Avoid excessive salt, sugar, and saturated fats.
2. Exercise regularly
Engage in physical activity for at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week. This can help lower blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and maintain a healthy weight.
3. Manage stress
Practice stress-reducing techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to reduce the risk of stroke.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking increases the risk of stroke by damaging blood vessels and increasing blood pressure. Seek support to quit smoking and improve your overall health.
5. Limit alcohol consumption
Excessive alcohol intake can raise blood pressure and increase the risk of stroke. Limit your alcohol intake to a moderate amount.
6. Maintain a healthy weight
Being overweight or obese can increase the risk of stroke. Follow a healthy diet and exercise regularly to maintain a healthy weight.
7. Monitor and control blood pressure
High blood pressure is a major risk factor for stroke. Monitor your blood pressure regularly and work with your healthcare provider to keep it under control.
8. Manage diabetes
Diabetes can increase the risk of stroke by causing damage to blood vessels. Keep your blood sugar levels under control through diet, exercise, and medication.
9. Get enough sleep
Lack of sleep can contribute to high blood pressure, obesity, and other risk factors for stroke. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night.
10. Stay mentally active
Engage in activities that challenge your brain, such as puzzles, reading, or learning a new skill. This can help maintain cognitive function and reduce the risk of stroke.
Following these strategies can help reduce the risk of stroke by addressing key risk factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, individuals can improve overall cardiovascular health and brain function, reducing the likelihood of experiencing a stroke. Additionally, these strategies can also have positive effects on overall health and well-being, leading to a higher quality of life.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
