6 Warning Signs And Symptoms Of Heart Disease You Shouldn't Ignore

Different heart diseases can cause different symptoms. However, there are a few common symptoms that may indicate that you are at risk of developing a heart condition.

Hypertension, poor cholesterol levels and smoking are common risk factors for heart disease

Heart disease refers to different types of heart conditions that can affect an individual. High blood pressure, poor cholesterol levels, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet and other medical conditions are some of the major factors that can increase an individual's risk of developing a heart disease. Heart failure, heart attack, coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, disease of heart muscle or valve disease and heart infections are common types of heart disease.

Different heart diseases can cause different symptoms. However, there are a few common symptoms that may indicate that you are at risk of developing a heart condition. Some of these symptoms include:

1. Shortness of breath



When the heart is unable to pump blood effectively, one may experience shortness of breath. It can become prominent while performing an activity, while resting or when you are lying down.

2. Chest pain



Chest pain is the most common symptom of a heart attack. It occurs when the heart is not getting enough blood or oxygen. The intensity of the pain depends on the severity of the condition. However, chest pain can indicate several other health issues as well like indigestion. Therefore, it is crucial to keep an eye on other symptoms.

3. Fatigue

Fatigue can be a result of overwork, lack of sleep or some nutritional deficiency. Sometimes, it can also be a sign of a heart-related issue. If you feel more tired than usual along with an inability to perform day-to-day activities and severe weakness, it is wise to see your doctor.

4. Palpitations

Heart palpitations can feel like pounding or unusual patterns of heartbeats. Anxiety, pregnancy, caffeine consumption, alcohol intake and some medications can contribute to palpitation. You can feel palpitations in your chest, neck as well as throat.

Heart palpitations are usually harmless. But in some cases, it can be related to heart disease as it is one of the common risk factors.

5. Lightheadedness and dizziness

Lightheadedness and dizziness can be associated with multiple health conditions. But these issues can also indicate that the heart is not functioning right. Therefore, you must try to rule out the exact cause of these conditions.

6. Swelling in legs

Too much fluid in the tissues can contribute to swelling called edema. When the heart doesn't work well, the blood flow slows in the veins of your legs. This results in the fluid build-up.

When to see a doctor

If you experience any of the above-mentioned symptoms it is wise to see your doctor immediately. It is also crucial to get regular health check-ups done. Timely treatment can help prevent irreversible damage.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

