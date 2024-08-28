Home »  Health Supplements & nbsp;»  Fitness: Should You Try Creatine?

Fitness: Should You Try Creatine?

Keep reading as we discuss some things you should consider before taking creatine, its benefits, and downsides.
  By: Manya Singh Updated: Aug 28, 2024 02:18 IST
3-Min Read
Fitness: Should You Try Creatine?

Creatine can be a powerful supplement but its important to consider your health status

Creatine is a natural compound found in your muscles and brain, primarily derived from amino acids. It plays a crucial role in producing energy during high-intensity exercise by replenishing ATP, the energy currency of cells. Creatine is popular as a dietary supplement, especially among athletes and bodybuilders, due to its proven benefits. Generally considered safe for healthy adults, creatine is also found in foods like red meat and fish, though supplementation offers higher doses for those seeking performance boosts. Read on as we discuss some things you should consider before taking creatine, its benefits, and downsides.

Things to consider before taking creatine



1. Hydration



Creatine can increase water retention in your muscles, which may lead to dehydration if you don't drink enough water. Ensure you stay well-hydrated, especially during workouts.

2. Kidney health

People with pre-existing kidney conditions should consult a healthcare provider before taking creatine, as there are concerns it could exacerbate kidney issues, although evidence is limited.

3. Dosage

A typical loading phase involves taking 20 grams per day for 5-7 days, followed by a maintenance dose of 3-5 grams daily. Taking too much can cause digestive discomfort.

4. Combining with other supplements

Creatine is often combined with other supplements like protein powders or BCAAs. Ensure these combinations are safe and suitable for your fitness goals.

5. Age

Creatine is generally recommended for adults. Its effects on children and adolescents are not well-studied, so it should be used cautiously in younger age groups.

6. Diet

Creatine is naturally found in red meat and fish, so vegetarians and vegans may benefit more from supplementation due to lower natural intake.

Benefits of creatine

1. Increased muscle mass

Creatine helps muscles retain water, leading to increased muscle size and potentially faster muscle growth when combined with resistance training.

2. Enhanced athletic performance

Creatine is well-known for improving high-intensity exercise performance, such as weight lifting and sprinting.

3. Faster recovery

Creatine may reduce muscle damage and inflammation, leading to faster recovery post-exercise.

4. Cognitive benefits

Emerging research suggests that creatine may enhance cognitive function, particularly in tasks requiring short-term memory and quick thinking.

5. Energy boost

Creatine increases the availability of ATP, the primary energy carrier in your cells, which can lead to more energy during intense workouts.

Side effects & downsides

1. Water retention and weight gain

Creatine causes your muscles to retain water, which can lead to weight gain and a bloated appearance. This is typically temporary.

2. Digestive issues

High doses of creatine can cause digestive discomfort, including stomach cramps, nausea, and diarrhoea.

3. Muscle cramps

Some users report muscle cramps, particularly if they do not stay adequately hydrated while taking creatine.

4. Potential kidney strain

While evidence is not conclusive, there are concerns that long-term use of creatine could strain the kidneys, especially in those with pre-existing kidney conditions.

5. Unknown long-term effects

Although creatine is generally considered safe, its long-term effects are not fully understood, particularly with continuous, high-dose use.

Creatine can be a powerful supplement when used correctly, but it's important to consider your health status, fitness goals, and potential side effects before starting.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

