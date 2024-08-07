Home »  Health Supplements & nbsp;»  Watch Out For These Side Effects Of Taking Fish Oil Supplements

Below we discuss some side effects that may be caused by consuming fish oil supplements.
While fish oil supplements offer numerous health benefits, being aware of potential side effects

Fish oil supplements are dietary supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids, primarily eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are derived from the tissues of oily fish. These supplements are touted for their numerous health benefits, including reducing inflammation, improving heart health, supporting brain function, and promoting healthy skin. While fish oil supplements can be very healthy and beneficial for many people, they can also cause side effects such as fishy aftertaste, digestive issues, increased bleeding risk, and allergic reactions. It is important to use them under the guidance of a healthcare provider, especially for individuals with pre-existing health conditions or those taking other medications, to ensure they are used safely and effectively. Read on as we discuss some side effects that may be caused by consuming fish oil supplements.



8 Potential side effects of taking fish oil supplements



1. Fishy aftertaste

Fish oil supplements can sometimes leave a fishy aftertaste or cause fishy burps. This occurs because the oil can regurgitate into the oesophagus. To reduce this, try taking the supplements with meals, choose enteric-coated capsules that dissolve in the intestines rather than the stomach, or refrigerate the capsules to reduce the aftertaste.

2. Digestive issues

Some people may experience digestive problems such as nausea, diarrhoea, or stomach cramps when taking fish oil supplements. Start with a lower dose and gradually increase it to allow your body to adjust. Taking the supplements with food can also help mitigate digestive discomfort.

3. Increased bleeding risk

Fish oil has blood-thinning properties, which can increase the risk of bleeding, especially in individuals taking blood-thinning medications or those with bleeding disorders. Consult with a healthcare provider before starting fish oil supplements if you are on blood-thinning medications or have a bleeding disorder.

4. Allergic reactions

Some individuals may be allergic to fish or the gelatine used in the capsules, leading to allergic reactions such as rashes, itching, or swelling. If you have a known fish allergy, look for algae-based omega-3 supplements instead.

5. Vitamin A toxicity

High doses of fish oil, especially from cod liver oil, can lead to an excessive intake of vitamin A, causing toxicity. Symptoms include dizziness, nausea, joint pain, and skin irritation. Choose fish oil supplements that are low in vitamin A.

6. High blood sugar

In some cases, fish oil supplements can cause a slight increase in blood sugar levels, particularly in individuals with diabetes. Monitor blood sugar levels regularly if you have diabetes and discuss with your healthcare provider before starting fish oil supplements.

7. Low blood pressure

Fish oil supplements can lower blood pressure, which may be problematic for individuals already taking blood pressure-lowering medications. If you have low blood pressure or are taking medication for hypertension, consult with your healthcare provider.

8. Weight gain

Fish oil is high in calories and can contribute to weight gain if consumed in large quantities. Stick to the recommended dosage and incorporate the caloric content of fish oil into your daily caloric intake plan to avoid unintended weight gain.

While fish oil supplements offer numerous health benefits, being aware of potential side effects and managing them effectively can help ensure that you gain the maximum benefit from these supplements without compromising your health. Always consult with a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen, particularly if you have pre-existing health conditions or are taking other medications.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases