Top 5 Dietary Supplements One Should Have
Though supplements cannot completely replace nutrition, they compliment your diet and help you to cover up nutrition gaps.
Dietary supplements help fill the nutritional gap
Supplements are just a fancy term for those products you use to replace nutrition in certain forms. They simply help to foster muscle growth and help you attain your fitness goals faster. Though supplements cannot completely replace nutrition, they compliment your diet and help you to cover up nutrition gaps. Now these supplements are all made up of different ingredients, each for suiting different requirements and also for building a strong foundation for you. Building a strong foundation here is necessary given the fact that these additives can have side-effects too if not taken in the right quantity and required form.
There are certain proteins that you need to put together so that it fuels your work out but does not baffle your stomach. So, if you are a beginner at the gym, here's a guide to the basic additives you may need to build a healthy foundation.
1. Protein
Protein are the building blocks of life and very crucial for muscle-building. Initially, 10 to 15% was considered the ideal protein intake for everyone. But recently, after extensive study and research, it has been elevated to 25 to 30% for all athletes and physical warriors. A large portion of this should be covered with food, preferably, non-vegetarian diet, but some people do not prefer eating too much or too often, that's when protein powder comes into play.
Food items like chicken and steak add up to your basic protein requirements but supplementing it with protein powder helps you build faster. Consumption of protein powder should be increased post-workout. This way, it boosts protein synthesis hence increasing the rate of muscle-building.
If we consider protein intake more deeply, whey protein is suggestive for lean-muscle building. Attributes like easy digestion and amino acid delivery in less than 90 minutes; it promotes rapid muscle-protein synthesis for fostering muscle growth.
For consuming whey protein, here's the ideal dosage:-
- 20gms of whey upon waking
- Within 30 minutes of working out
- Finally, 30 minutes after working out
2. Creatine
One of the most effective and studied supplements to ever hit the market, Creatine is proved to increase muscle mass by 10 pounds and strength by more than 10%. It pulls more water weight into the muscles, increasing the fluid content in cells. Though you may hear it from people that it only increases water weight, but actually, it fosters muscle protein synthesis ensuring real and long-term muscle growth. It also provides energy helping to increase muscle contractions during work out. Creatine is actually a critical energy component of muscle cells. More energy would mean more stamina to work out and you can complete more reps and eventually gain muscle strength and size.
Dosage for creatine depending on the form, should be:-
- 1 to 5gms before and after work out with whey protein
- On workout days, make 2 of these doses, both pre and post workout
- With creatine monohydrate, consider a loading phase for the first 5 to 7 days, 5 gms per day four to five times with meals
3. Casein Protein
Casein protein has different attributes, unlike whey, it digests slowly, it may take up to 7 hours to deliver its amino acids to the muscles. So, it is suggestive of taking this protein right before you sleep, now it is up to you in which form you wish consume it, in the form of a protein shake or as cottage cheese or Greek yogurt. Though people may feel that it is a waste to take it during workouts, casein still works really well. Casein taken with whey helps to increase the rate of muscle growth, higher than the rate of muscle growth only with whey. Where whey helps to deliver amino acids faster, casein slows down the rate of muscle breakdown. Milk being a good source of casein can be taken mixed with whey and consumed post-workout.
Dosage of casein should be:
- 20gms of casein to 20 of whey post-workout
- 20gms before going to bed
4. Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCCAs)
Leucine, isoleucine, and valine, the three essential amino acids which are not produced by the human body are the contents of this one and since they are not present inside our bodies naturally, it is important to ingest them. The most important of the 3 is leucine, it is highly critical for muscle growth as it increases levels of insulin which helps to deliver all amino acids glucose and creatine to reach the muscles. It also increases muscle protein synthesis and prevents muscle breakdown. For anyone who is planning to maximize gains, it is the ideal choice. They can be taken throughout the day, before and after workout and also in the morning when you wake up.
Here's how you need to consume BBCA:-
- 5gms when you wake up
- Within 30 minutes of starting workout
- 30 minutes post-workout
5. Fast Carbs
A simple carbohydrate source that would digest quickly should be consumed right before, during and after your workout to boost protein synthesis and glycogen re synthesis. This translates to energy replenishing, muscle building and faster recovery.
This technique is important for people who are training at quite high volumes and are looking to add up muscle mass.
- Dosage can be as under:
- 40-60gms of carbs(quickly digesting) 30 minutes post-workout
Fitness Additives help you feel energized and maximize your training potential. So kick start your fitness training with these supplements but before you take them, as your trainer if they are suitable for your requirements.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
