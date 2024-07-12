Tips To Follow When Taking Supplements For Better Absorption
Supplements are products designed to augment your daily intake of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other essential compounds. They are often used to address nutritional deficiencies, support health conditions, or enhance overall wellness. While supplements can be beneficial, certain dietary changes and lifestyle practices can significantly improve nutrient absorption. Proper absorption maximises the benefits of both dietary intake and supplements, promoting holistic well-being. Here we discuss some tips help improve your absorption of nutrients while taking supplements.
1. Take supplements with food
Many vitamins and minerals are better absorbed when taken with food, particularly those that are fat-soluble. Fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E, and K) require dietary fat for proper absorption. Taking them with a meal that includes healthy fats, such as avocado or olive oil, enhances their bioavailability.
2. Split doses throughout the day
The body can only absorb a certain amount of nutrients at one time. Splitting doses allows the body to absorb nutrients more efficiently, preventing excess from being excreted and ensuring a steady supply throughout the day.
3. Avoid taking them with coffee or tea
Coffee and tea contain compounds like tannins and caffeine that can interfere with nutrient absorption. These compounds can bind to minerals such as iron and calcium, reducing their absorption.
4. Pair vitamin C with iron supplements
Vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron, the type of iron found in plant-based foods and supplements. Vitamin C converts iron into a form that is easier for the body to absorb.
5. Stay hydrated
Adequate hydration is crucial for nutrient transport and absorption. Water aids in the dissolution and transport of nutrients across cell membranes. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and take supplements with a full glass of water to facilitate absorption.
6. Choose the right form of supplement
Some forms of supplements are more bioavailable than others. For example, magnesium citrate is more easily absorbed than magnesium oxide. Research or consult with a healthcare provider to select the most bioavailable form of the supplement you need.
7. Consider your gut health
A healthy gut is essential for nutrient absorption. Probiotics and prebiotics can improve gut health, enhancing the absorption of nutrients. Incorporate probiotics and prebiotics into your diet to maintain a healthy gut microbiome.
8. Be mindful of calcium and iron together
Calcium can interfere with the absorption of iron when taken together. To maximise absorption, take calcium and iron supplements at different times of the day.
9. Avoid taking multivitamins on an empty stomach
Some vitamins and minerals can cause stomach upset or require food for better absorption. Taking multivitamins with food can prevent nausea and improve the absorption of certain nutrients. Take your multivitamin with a meal to enhance nutrient uptake and avoid gastrointestinal discomfort.
10. Check for interactions with medications
Some supplements can interact with medications, affecting absorption and efficacy. Being aware of potential interactions can help manage and mitigate any negative effects on nutrient absorption.
By following these tips, you can enhance the absorption of supplements and maximise their health benefits, ensuring you get the most out of your nutritional regimen.
