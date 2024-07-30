Steroids Australia: How And Where To Buy & Find Trustworthy Suppliers
Don't fall for the lies that infect the internet these days. Learn the ins and outs of buying high-quality steroids in AU and how to confirm your chosen supplier is up to scratch. After all, your well-being comes above anything else.
Do yourself a favour and arm yourself with reliable data and sound advice to protect your health and hard-earned dollars against scammers offering ineffective "safe and legal substitutes."
Aussies Who'll Benefit From Our Steroid Buying Guide
This guide will be a good help to anyone buying steroids in Australia for the following reasons:
● Swapping Brands or Suppliers: If you're an experienced user who's familiar with steroids but is open to trying new brands or wants a better supplier.
● Tried Legal Alternatives: If you've tried "legal steroid alternatives" you've probably wasted too much dollar with no results and are looking for the real deal.
● Bad Online Experience: If you've had a bitter experience with an online supplier, you likely want some tips on how to avoid it happening again.
● No Progress with Nutrition Supplements: If you've been using traditional bodybuilding supplements but have stopped seeing any progress, you'll need steroids to push past the plateau.
● Can't resist a Discount: If you want the best for less, we got you covered! Get a cracking 20% discount on any products purchased from one of our top-rated AU suppliers.
Before Joining The Hunt for Steroids for Sale: Do Your Research
Anyone even thinking about buying steroids should be well-knowledged about the steroids they want to buy. If not, don't even bother typing "how to buy anabolic steroids in Australia" into the search bar.
You've got to know at least the basics about which steroids cause which effects, what the drawbacks are, the most effective cycles and correct dosages. This isn't just to be able to gain the best results, but to protect your health at the same time. It's the most important thing you've got, so protect it.
Steroid Popularity in Australia
There's no debate about the crazy popularity of steroids in Oz. Steroid videos are racking up viewers from all over Australia like it's going out of fashion. But I definitely isn't. More and more people want a quick and easy way to get that picture perfect body for their next Bali trip.
Even influencers are at it, not that they'll spill the beans on the matter. Rumour has it, at least half of them are on gear, according to their personal trainers and “close mates”.
But considering they make their living from selling diet and workout plans that claim to help their followers get the body that they do, letting the cat out the bag would ruin their income and reputation.
The secret demand for steroids has attracted more and more suppliers who want to profit from it. Which is good for availability, but there's always going to be bad ones in the bunch.
Some shady nutrition supplement brands have even started sneaking real steroids into their products to boost their sales while people using them are none the wiser!
Read the article in Forbes about the number of supplements being sold to clueless customers on Amazon that have been found to contain steroid supplements.
Now, we're up for using steroids responsibly for improving fitness levels. But you can't be using steroids safely if you have no idea that you're taking them. The TGA is desperately trying to fight it, but the number of brands getting in on the action continues to grow.
For any Aussies out there considering buying steroids, you've got to have your wits about you.
Steroid Use in Medical Practice
Not many people ever talk about the use of anabolic steroids in traditional medicine. But nearly all of these substances were designed to treat certain medical conditions before anything else. Before they were replaced with more expensive drugs that cause more side effects, anabolics were the top treatment for all kinds of different health problems.
Take testosterone as a prime example. This “scary” anabolic steroid is a gift from god for the large percentage of Australian men who suffer from hypogonadism - a condition that many men experience past the age of 40.
The reason testosterone cypionate is so important to these men is because there's no better way to increase low testosterone levels than by consuming the hormone itself.
Without testosterone treatment, they'd still be suffering from constant fatigue, weakness, weight gain, low sex drive, erectile dysfunction, mood swings and struggling to focus. (https://www.hormones-australia.org.au/2020/01/28/testosterone-therapy-for-men-who-can-benefit/)
Hypogonadism patients reap the benefits of testosterone for better health, whereas others reap the same benefit for better fitness. The case is the same with most steroids, their benefits in medical treatments usually give you an idea about their benefits for performance enhancement.
For example, Winstrol is used for increasing strength and reducing swelling in angioedema patients, and does the same in steroid cycles for lean muscle definition.
Anavar and Dianabol are steroids that improve recovery in burn victims, help with muscle cell growth in those with Turner syndrome, prevent muscle wastage in sufferers of COPD and other diseases that cause this, and strengthen bones in those with osteoporosis. These effects are also used in steroid cycles for improved fitness.
Masteron is a steroid to reduce excess oestrogen levels in breast cancer patients, which is also beneficial for male steroid users who experience aromatization.
Primobolan increases red blood cell production in anaemia patients to help boost their strength and energy levels, which is the reason it is often used in steroid cycles.
And this isn't where the list of benefits ends, find out more via the link below:
>>> STEROIDS IN MEDICINE: THE UNKNOWN POWER OF STEROIDS FOR HEALING <<<
The medical effects of steroids are commonly used by bodybuilders, professional athletes, influencers, models, and even celebrity actors looking to improve their performance and physique.
Hollywood and Steroids – Do Celebrities Buy Anabolic Steroids?
When you think of Hollywood, you think of celebs with perfect body shapes. And it's no surprise that some stars have admitted to using steroids before shooting their films. This sheds light on the fact that when anabolic steroids are used right, they don't necessarily lead to harm. Anything can be dangerous when misused.
Celebs who are open about their steroid use like The Rock, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Joe Rogan, Zac Efron, etc… all have the cash and contacts to get top tier steroids and the expert advice to use them in the most effective way.
This is the only difference between them and you. And anyone can look like Arnie or The Rock without completely messing up their health, you just need the tools and guidance to do so. That's where we're trying to help out.
We know most people can't get the body of their dreams simply because they can't afford it or can't find good enough advice. This annoys us since we believe everyone should have the same opportunities, especially when it comes to health and fitness.
Running a Steroid Cycle Effectively
Steroids can provide body transformations that are out of this world. But to do this effectively and safely, you need to know how to use them to your advantage. With the correct dosage, cycle length, and type of steroid, you can make your body dreams come true.
The main point to remember is that each steroid works differently and there is a different set of instructions for using each steroid to its full potential. On top of that, your age, gender, body type and many other factors will determine the ultimate steroid, dosage and length of use for you.
Cycle Lengths of Oral Steroids
Taking steroids in oral form requires different instructions for other steroid forms. Oral steroid cycles are typically shorter than injectable cycles, partly due to their ability to produce results fast, and partly because extended use can be harmful to the liver. Cycles of oral steroids generally don't last any longer than 4-8 weeks, depending on the toxicity of the steroid.
Oral Steroid Dosages
Steroids made in tablets generally have a rapid action so they need to be taken every day in most cases to provide consistent effects.
Cycle Lengths of Injectable Steroids
Since many injectable steroids are created with esters attached to slow down their action, they require longer cycles to allow the full effects to be experienced.
Short Esters
Injectable steroids with short esters like Propionate, Phenylpropionate and Acetate will require 8-10 weeks to provide the complete list of desired effects.
Long Esters
Steroids with longer esters like Enanthate, Cypionate, or Decanoate will need to be taken for 10-16 weeks to allow enough time for the steroids to work their magic.
Injectable Steroid Dosages
Injectable steroids with no ester, often called suspension steroids, will require a similar dosage frequency to orals of every day or at least every other day.
Short ester injectable steroids will usually require injections 3 times per week to maintain stable hormone levels.
Long ester injectable steroids only require 1-2 injections per week for keeping hormones balanced.
For more detailed usage instructions, follow the link below:
>>> STEROID CYCLES: PRECISE INSTRUCTIONS FOR ULTIMATE RESULTS <<<
Getting maximum results and minimum side effects involves running cycles smarter not harder.
Before You Buy Steroids in AU: Do's and Don'ts
Anyone can buy steroids in Australia, but not everyone should. The last thing you need to check before you buy steroids in Australia, is that you meet the requirements.
Age Restrictions and Health Conditions: Bear in mind that steroids are not recommended for anyone under the age of 21. And on top of that, anyone with certain health conditions such as prostate cancer should not be taking steroids in any form.
Regular Monitoring and Side Effects: Taking steroids is a commitment and to do this safely you must constantly assess how they react in your body. You need to watch out for any side effects and be prepared to stop them from getting worse. Regular blood tests are highly recommended during steroid use.
Detection Period: Something else to keep in mind is that some steroids can stay in your system for several months and be picked up in drug tests. This is particularly important if you'll be undergoing any form of testing where steroid use could be a concern.
Step 1 to Buying Steroids: Research Sources and Sellers
Finding anabolic steroids for sale in Australia can be an overwhelming task, especially if you're a beginner. The massive amount of unreliable information can make it difficult to choose high-quality sellers. But, we're here to make it a little easier for you.
High-quality steroids aren't only available to the rich and famous, anyone can find them, you just need to look in the right direction.
Real Steroid vs. Fake "Legal Alternatives"
First off, it's important to understand the difference between real steroids and fake "legal alternatives." Some brands trick buyers by copying popular steroid names on their product labels.
They scare newbies into thinking steroids are bad, and their 'safe alternatives' are good. But it's not that black and white. There's no actual proof their fake versions are anywhere near as effective or even any safer than steroids.
You'll notice most of these alternative steroid sellers will conveniently leave out the potential side effects in their product descriptions.
The possible reactions from steroid use and how to treat them is made perfectly clear to the world. For example, the most common side effects of steroid use include:
● Acne, which is treated with skincare products or even medications like Accutane.
● Balding, which is only in those prone and is treated with Finasteride or Dutasteride products
● Gyno, which is again only seen in people who are prone and is treated with anti-estrogens
● Low libido, which is treated with certain substances like Proviron or HCG
● Natural testosterone suppression, which is treated with a proper PCT after the cycle.
● Female virilization, which is avoidable with sensible steroid use.
These are well known treatments to easily avoid severe side effects. But, there's no warnings of the potential hazards of newly formulated substitutes or how to effectively avoid them.
What they don't want you to know is that each of the many ingredients in these alternative products has its own list of adverse reactions in the body.
Common ingredients you might find in these products include:
● D-aspartic acid, which can cause increased heart rate, headaches, anxiety and irritability.
● Stinging nettle, which may cause digestive issues like diarrhoea or constipation, and even a miscarriage in pregnant women.
● Ginseng, which can cause stomach pain, breast pain, headaches, dizziness, anxiety, insomnia, changes in blood pressure and even unusual bleeding of the vagina.
● Fenugreek, which can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, headaches, dizziness, drops in blood sugar levels, liver damage and even birth defects in unborn children.
While not all of them are severe, there's still a long list of things to be cautious of. And if so many hazards are being hidden from you, it makes you think what else these fake steroid brands are willing to hide. We often wonder whether the effects you receive are even worth the risk of not knowing exactly what you're taking.
When doing a bit more research, we found that d-aspartic acid is the only ingredient listed here that is known to increase testosterone levels when produced naturally in the body.
But research proved that when this amino acid is used as a synthetic supplement it does not work in the same way and does not increase testosterone levels or improve fitness levels during studies.
Do Your Own Research
If you've been advised to buy a "legal alternative" instead of a real steroid, always do your research first. A simple Google search like "Reddit product name" can help you read the experiences of other customers. Many will describe how they have lost their money and motivation believing fake supplement providers.
Be Mindful of Supplements from Amazon
Don't be fooled into thinking that supplements purchased from Amazon are any better. 90% of them are produced by companies without even a licence to manufacture them.
TGA Approval and Legal Replacements
Know that none of these “legal alternative” products are TGA-approved. Which you will discover somewhere on their websites.
How Can You Get Real Steroids?
Making the right move to try steroids also demands knowing how you can acquire genuine Steroids. There are various potential ways to ensure your steroids are genuine before you waste money on them.
One option could be a doctor's prescription, although unlikely if you are after steroids for non-medical use.
Join a sports team where steroids are practically given to you, but this method requires a lot of time and dedication to daily training.
A trainer at your local gym might have a legit source, but some of them might not be comfortable openly talking about it with strangers.
There's countries you can fly to, where steroids are available to buy over the counter. But flight costs might make this method too expensive.
You can always order the raw material and make your own steroids, but there are big risks due to varying laws and health regulations.
Step 2 to Buying Steroids: Know the Risks When You Buy Steroids Online
Buying steroids online with delivery becomes the most feasible option for many people in Australia. But there's still risks that you need to be aware of.
Quality Concerns
Poor quality is a common risk when considering steroids for sale online. You may end up with an expired product that has passed its use-by-date and could be unsafe for consumption.
Another risk is low-dose products. This is when the dosage of the active ingredient in the steroid is significantly less than what is advertised, causing the product to be less effective.
Worse still, you may purchase counterfeit steroids, which consist of fake substances or placebos and are not genuine. A related risk is fake versions of well-known steroid brands.
You should also beware of products made in underground labs. These products may lead to infections if made in unsanitary conditions.
Lastly, you could have been convinced to try "safe alternatives" and find out how ineffective they are.
Delivery Problems
You may only have part of your order delivered, a product delivered damaged or no products delivered at all.
If you only had the choice to pay via Western Union, MoneyGram, or Bitcoin, refunds or reshipments are not guaranteed.
Step 3 to Buying Steroids: Locating a Straight-up Steroid Supplier in Australia
Identifying a trustworthy supplier to buy steroids from on a regular basis requires looking for certain characteristics.
Secure Payment Methods
Suppliers who offer secure and refundable credit card payments are generally dedicated to customer satisfaction.
Authenticity Check
You might want to check that they are a genuine supplier by finding authenticity codes on their products that you can cross-check on the brand's official website.
Stock Confirmation
Ensure they have the products you need in stock. Avoid scammers who just steal images from proper suppliers. A good way to double-check this is to ask for an unboxing video of the product you want to buy.
Timing of Delivery
Consider the delivery timelines. They may say they offer domestic shipping but it is estimated to be several weeks. They might also promise next day delivery from China which is unlikely.
Tracking Availability
Responsible suppliers should offer you a tracking code so you can follow your parcel's whereabouts.
Satisfaction Guarantee
Look out for suppliers who put in effort to keep their customers happy. Trustworthy suppliers often offer 100% satisfaction guarantees or refunds via refundable payment methods.
Supplier Reviews
Take some time to read reviews. Simply search “Steroid shop review” on Google to find previous customer experiences. Just be cautious of fake reviews.
Support and Specialized Consultations
Suppliers who are concerned about your happiness and well-being want you to use their products safely. Tailored cycle advice is a good sign of a reliable supplier. Check if these services can be accessed via WhatsApp or a support ticket.
Checklist: 10 Key Qualities of A Reliable Aussie Steroid Shop
Here's a checklist to help you identify a supplier you can trust.
1. Secure Credit Card Payment Methods
2. Discounts and Bonuses
3. Customised Consultations
4. Round-the-Clock Support
5. Trackable Delivery
6. Refund Guarantee
7. Reshipping Assurance
8. Continuous Availability
9. Access to Rare Products
10. Discreet Worldwide Shipping
Step 4 to Buying Steroids: Comparing Prices & Choosing A Top Brand
When looking at the prices of steroids for sale in Aus, you will notice they differ based on the manufacturer. But the cost does not always indicate the quality. Well-known manufacturers often have higher prices due to the trust they've built over time.
And when it comes to health-related products like steroids, spending a little extra can be worthwhile. This gets you a product that hundreds of thousands of people have tested and used over many years.
We've made your steroid search even easier by gathering a list of the leading steroid brands in Australia. With this, you can clearly compare their prices to find one within your budget.
Alpha Pharma
Alpha Pharma is a pharmaceutical company known worldwide for several medications, including performance enhancement drugs. You can see the pharma-grade quality before you even open up their packaging.
Almost anything you could need for a steroid cycle, Alpha Pharma produces it, oral steroids, injectable steroids, PCT products and more. And every single item produces the same level of impressive results.
A few popular choices from the Alpha Pharma line include:
● Alphabol at A$42: a powerful oral steroid known for significant muscle mass growth.
● Rexogin at A$124: a potent injectable steroid that provides fast recovery and muscle definition.
● Anazole at A$57: an aromatase inhibitor that helps control oestrogen levels during cycles and PCT.
Alongside these top products, Alpha Pharma offers other favourites such as:
● Tren Tabs: a highly potent oral steroid renowned for increasing muscle density and hardness in a short duration.
● Boldebolin (vial): an injectable steroid that promotes significant muscle gains and improves endurance.
For proven products like Trenbolone for sale that have been trusted by bodybuilders globally, look no further than Alpha Pharma to support your performance goals.
>>> PURCHASE AUTHENTIC STEROIDS BY ALPHA PHARMA DIRECTLY FROM AU's LEADING SUPPLIER <<<
Maxtreme Pharma
Maxtreme Pharma stands out as a top brand for those seeking genuine, pharmaceutical-grade steroids with a high cost. With a wide range of products, including PCT options, oral and injectable steroids, Maxtreme Pharma is the trusted choice for bodybuilders and athletes across Australia.
Some of the most sought-after products from Maxtreme Pharma, along with their prices, include:
● T3-Max-100: a potent thyroid hormone designed to enhance fat loss, priced at A$97.
● Gona-Max: a powerful post-cycle therapy product, available for A$104.
● Bold-One: an anabolic steroid known for promoting lean muscle mass, retailing at A$99.
● N-Lone-D100: an injectable steroid that offers strength and muscle gains, listed at A$119.
Additional popular products from this reputable brand are:
● Testo-Prop-10: an effective testosterone product that increases endurance and lean muscle mass, available at A$61.
● Max-Drol: an oral anabolic steroid for gaining size and strength, priced at A$154.
When you choose Maxtreme Pharma, you have confidence in knowing you're investing in real, tested, pharma-grade products. Bodybuilders worldwide praise these products for their trustworthy results.
>>> BUY REAL STEROIDS BY MAXTREME PHARMA IN AU - [OFFICIAL SUPPLIER SITE] <<<
Magnum Pharmaceuticals
Magnum Pharmaceuticals is a distinguished name in the fitness industry, known for its array of tested, pharmaceutical-grade steroids.
Trusted by bodybuilders worldwide, this brand offers a comprehensive range of oral and injectable steroids, along with PCT products.
Some of their popular, top-quality products include:
● Test-AQ 75: recognized for quick lean muscle and strength gain, priced at A$87.
● Anastrol: an effective product for managing oestrogen levels during steroid cycles, available at A$95.
● Drostan-E 200: a product offering substantial anabolic properties, mainly used in cutting and hardening cycles, for A$112.
● Stanol-AQ 100: renowned for its excellent strength increase with significant muscle definition, offered at A$83.
● Test-R 200: respected for its strength and muscle growth properties, priced at A$71.
In addition to these, Magnum Pharmaceuticals provides other fitness enhancers such as:
● Primo 100: designed for lean muscle mass growth, retailing at A$193.
● Oxymeth 50: used for enhancing size and strength, priced at A$111.
● Clen-40: primarily chosen for fat burn during cutting cycles, available at A$61.
Every product passes quality standards, providing safety and excellent performance for individuals on their fitness journey. With Magnum Pharmaceuticals, you can confidently choose their products for optimum performance enhancement.
>>> BUY AUTHENTIC STEROIDS BY MAGNUM PHARMACEUTICALS IN AUSTRALIA > [ OFFICIAL VENDOR ]<<
Phoenix Remedies
Phoenix Remedies is a brand that has built trust and respect in the fitness and bodybuilding community for its individual lineup of pharmaceutical-grade steroids.
Their unique variety of real, tested products includes both oral and injectable steroids as well as PCT substances, making them a top choice for users across the world.
Some standout products and their prices from the Phoenix Remedies line include:
● Stanoject: designed to offer lean muscle growth without water retention, is priced at A$110-140 depending on the choice of amps or vials.
● Testocom: ideal for promoting muscle mass and enhancing performance, is also worth considering with a price of A$90.
● Burnabol: recognized for its ability to boost metabolism and promote fat loss, is another top performer in their range, having the price of A$169.
Beyond these key products, this brand has an impressive line of additional products such as:
● Thyrobol: an effective thyroid hormone to aid fat loss.
● Methanabol: known for its potent anabolic effects, useful in bulking cycles.
● Clenbol: a preferred choice during cutting cycles for its fat-burning capabilities.
With their trusted reputation and a broad selection of products, Phoenix Remedies serves as an excellent choice towards overall performance.
Ultima Pharma
Ultima Pharma has established itself as a reputable brand in the bodybuilding and fitness community, providing a wide range of pharmaceutical-grade products.
With both oral and injectable steroids, PCT products, and other product types, Ultima Pharma is chosen by users in Australia and worldwide for its reliability and effectiveness.
Some of the top products and their prices from the Ultima Pharma lineup include:
● Ultima-Clen: a popular choice during cutting cycles for its fat-burning potential, priced at A$18.
● Ultima-Stan: an oral steroid designed to deliver lean muscle growth without water retention, retailing at A$18.
● Ultima-Mix: a strong blend of selected compounds that promote muscle mass and performance enhancement, available at A$66.
● Ultima Primo 100: an injectable anabolic steroid that helps build lean muscle mass, priced at A$161.
In addition to these highlights, Ultima Pharma offers a wider range of other classic steroids such as:
● Ultima-Win: known for its strength-boosting and muscle-defining capabilities.
● Ultima-Enan: designed to increase muscle mass and improve physical performance.
● Ultima NPP 150: a versatile steroid that has joint and ligament healing properties.
Ultima Pharma's selection caters to various needs, making them the ideal choice to reach any fitness goal.
Steroid Buying Guide - Summary
Hopefully, this guide has done its job, and you know how to buy steroids online both safely and effectively. Keep this guide handy for if you need it in the future.
As a head start, we'll tell you our top pick for a reliable source of genuine pharmaceutical-grade steroids - AUgear.store. This online steroid shop offers a range of steroids for sale, with shipping available in Australia and worldwide.
If you're ready to buy steroids today, have a 10% discount code on us. Just use “AUGEAR10” at checkout when buying any steroids from AUgear.store.
If you've found this guide helpful, there's more where this came from. Just type “roids.club” into Google and find more guidebooks and articles on other steroids and various related topics.
