Meyer Vitabiotics successfully launches National Calcium Day Event Held On 20th July 2024 At Sofitel, BKC Mumbai

According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the average dietary consumption of calcium in India is approximately 429mg/day, significantly below the recommended daily requirement. This alarming statistic underscores the importance of National Calcium Day.
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26:  Meyer Vitabiotics proudly announces the successful announcement of National Calcium Day on 20th July at Sofitel, BKC Mumbai. This significant day was dedicated to raising awareness about calcium insufficiency and related disorders in India.

Founded in 1982 by the esteemed Dr. Kartar Singh Lalvani, who also graced the event with his presence, Meyer Vitabiotics is one of India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturers. Meyer is a part of Vitabiotics Ltd., UK, the world's number one and fastest-growing nutraceutical company and has been awarded with prestigious queens award consecutively for 4 years. With a legacy spanning 40 years, Calcimax has been a pioneer in introducing the Calcium-Magnesium synergy in India.

Mr. Rohit Shelatkar, Global Vice President of Meyer Vitabiotics, expressed his excitement about the initiative, stating, "We were thrilled to introduce National Calcium Day in India as a platform for highlighting the importance of calcium in our daily diet and the serious health risks associated with its deficiency".

The event was attended by renowned personalities from the medical community, including Dr. Shashank Joshi, Dr Bakul Parekh, Dr. Parikshit Tank, Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, Dr. Ameya Purandare and Dr. Kundan Ingle. Members from key societies FOGSI, IOCON, IAP & API participated in panel discussion on “Decoding the link between Calcium deficiency & health disorders”.



All Leading specialists from the medical community convened for the first time to talk about the clinical requirements of calcium insufficiency, its effects on health, and the most recent developments in therapy. 

Mr. Sudeep Mukherjee, India Business Head of Meyer Vitabiotics shared the company's plan to do series of events across the country in the coming months to further establish National Calcium Day and continue raising awareness about the importance of calcium in maintaining overall health through their Calcimaximization program.



Mr. Rajesh Tawade, Director, mentioned that Meyer Vitabiotics stands committed to make India strong through our innovation, science and technology which ensures good quality medicines at affordable cost.

Ms Uma Kalekar, Director mentioned that Meyer Vitabiotics, through Calcimax, is committed to improving public health and fostering education on vital nutritional issues related to calcium at different stages of life. We will continuously work through different initiatives to spread awareness regarding Calcium deficiency and is ready to join hands with Government, NGO's, Medical societies to make India strong and fight against Osteoporosis.

For more information, visit: https://meyer.co.in/


