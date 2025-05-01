Add These Supplements To Your Routine As The Weather Gets Hotter
In this article, we share supplements to help you better manage your health this summer.
Adding certain supplements during the summer can boost health by compensating for seasonal challenges like dehydration, fatigue, sun exposure, and nutrient loss due to sweating. As temperatures rise, the body's needs shift slightly, electrolyte balance becomes crucial, skin requires protection and repair, and energy levels can dip. Supplements can support hydration, enhance energy production, protect against oxidative stress from UV rays, and promote overall well-being when combined with a balanced diet and lifestyle. Read on as we share supplements to help you better manage your health this summer.
8 Supplements to consider adding to your routine in summer
1. Electrolytes
Increased sweating during summer can deplete essential electrolytes, leading to fatigue, dizziness, or muscle cramps. Supplementing with an electrolyte blend (especially one that includes sodium, potassium, and magnesium) helps maintain fluid balance, supports muscle function, and prevents dehydration. Look for sugar-free powders or tablets you can dissolve in water post-workout or after long hours in the sun.
2. Vitamin C
Vitamin C is not only a powerful antioxidant but also supports collagen production, which is vital for skin repair after sun exposure. It helps protect against oxidative stress caused by UV rays and environmental pollutants. A daily supplement can strengthen immunity, reduce inflammation, and promote radiant skin during the summer months.
3. Vitamin E
This fat-soluble antioxidant works alongside Vitamin C to protect skin cells from UV damage and oxidative stress. It also aids in repairing dry, sun-damaged skin. A typical supplement can support skin health, especially if you're spending more time outdoors.
4. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3s help reduce inflammation, support heart health, and keep the skin hydrated and supple. Summer activities and sun exposure can dehydrate the skin and accelerate aging, and Omega-3s work to counteract this.
5. Probiotics
Digestive discomfort often increases in the summer due to travel, dietary changes, or heat-related food spoilage. Probiotic supplements support gut health, enhance nutrient absorption, and improve immunity.
6. Vitamin D
Although summer brings more sunlight, many people still don't get enough Vitamin D due to sunscreen use or indoor lifestyles. Vitamin D supports bone health, immune function, and mood regulation. A supplement daily can ensure optimal levels, especially if you aren't spending long periods in direct sunlight.
7. B-complex vitamins
Heat and physical activity can sap energy quickly, and B vitamins help convert food into energy and support stress management. A B-complex supplement boosts energy, enhances mood, and helps reduce fatigue, making it a great addition to your summer wellness kit.
8. Zinc
Zinc helps regulate immune function, supports wound healing, and plays a role in reducing skin inflammation. It also helps the body adapt to stress and heat. A daily dose of 15–30 mg is generally safe and effective, especially during times of increased physical exertion or sun exposure.
Choosing the right summer-specific supplements can help you feel more energised, stay protected, and recover faster from heat-related stress. Add these supplements to your diet today to achieve these benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
